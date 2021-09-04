Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

'Don't worry, everything will be okay': ISI chief during Kabul visit

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 11:14pm
ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pictured during his visit to Kabul on Saturday. — Photo by author
ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pictured during his visit to Kabul on Saturday. — Photo by author

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed said on Saturday that "everything will be okay" in Afghanistan as he arrived in Kabul on what sources said was day-long trip related to the security of the region.

In a video posted on Twitter by Channel 4 News, the ISI chief can be seen alongside Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at a hotel in Kabul.

"What do you hope is going to happen now in Afghanistan," a reporter asked Gen Faiz. "We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan," said a member of Hameed's entourage.

"Don't worry, everything will be okay," the ISI chief told the reporter with a smile.

According to sources, Gen Faiz will hold a meeting with the Taliban during his visit and converse about the issue of pending requests from countries and international organisations for the repatriation of their people through Pakistan.

He is also expected to discuss with Afghan leaders border management in connection to the movement of Afghans who cross over on a daily basis as routine.

Sources said the discussion on the overall security issue — to ensure that spoilers and terrorist organisations do not take advantage of the situation — will also take place with the Taliban.

Gen Faiz is also expected to meet the Pakistani ambassador and his team on issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan and the situation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had on Aug 30 affirmed that Pakistan's borders were secure despite the challenges the country faces and that the armed forces were "prepared to meet any situation".

He had made the comment during a briefing given to members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, and the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence during their visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the briefing, Gen Bajwa had said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, have "achieved unprecedented successes" in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to Pakistan.

The chief of army staff also underscored the importance of restoring peace in war-torn Afghanistan for sustainable development of the South Asian region.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. AsHamed.
Sep 04, 2021 11:20pm
Pakistan has began rebuilding Afghanistan, great job IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 04, 2021 11:28pm
Don't worry Pakistani is there, is the message to the nemisis.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 04, 2021 11:30pm
The most powerful military & economic alliance on earth in the history of the world, had been ‘nation-building’ Afghanistan for 20 years, but has been taught a lesson in humility by just 70,000 Taliban & a poor country like Pakistan. Awesome, super Pak strategy, and to rid Indian terror centres from Afghanistan. Kulbushan confessed about that.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bilawal’s logic
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Bilawal’s logic

There are no obvious winks and nods for the PPP, but neither is there a constant scowl.
Genuine reforms
04 Sep 2021

Genuine reforms

Will the SNC serve the purpose for which it was intended?...
Selection matters
03 Sep 2021

Selection matters

For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.

Editorial

Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...
03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.