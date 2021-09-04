Dawn Logo

Afghan Taliban, Pakistani envoy meet in Doha to discuss 'bilateral relations, border movement'

Dawn.com | APPPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 03:23pm
A delegation of Afghan Taliban and Pakistan's ambassador to Doha Syed Ahsan Raza Shah pose for the camera at the Pakistani embassy in Doha on Friday. — APP
A delegation of the Taliban on Friday met Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar to discuss the current Afghanistan situation and bilateral relations based on “mutual interest and respect”, a Taliban spokesperson said on Twitter.

The meeting was held at the Pakistani embassy in Doha, which the Taliban delegation, led by their political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, visited to meet ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.

“Both sides discussed the humanitarian assistance, [and] bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect,” said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet.

Shaheen said the reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkham and Spin Boldak borders also came into discussion.

The ambassador also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.

The Afghan Taliban have ramped up their diplomatic efforts ahead of the planned formation of their government in Kabul.

Over the past few days, they have also held meetings in Doha with the envoys of Germany and the UK.

In the meeting with Simon Gass, the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK in Doha, the Taliban spokesperson said matters of mutual cooperation were discussed.

"The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in future as well. The PO delegation welcomed their humanitarian assistance," Shaheen tweeted.

Stanikzai had also met German Ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, to discuss "humanitarian assistance, political and security" matters.

With the German envoy, the Taliban delegation discussed issues related to economic development and humanitarian cooperation.

"The German delegation emphasised boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan which was appreciated by the PO delegation," said Shaheen.

