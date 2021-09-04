Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

Philippines set to lift Covid travel ban on Pakistan, 9 others

ReutersPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 01:18pm
This file photo shows a plane passing in front of the sun in Leeds on May 26, 2013. - Reuters
This file photo shows a plane passing in front of the sun in Leeds on May 26, 2013. - Reuters

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a ban on travellers from 10 countries, including Pakistan, India and the United Arab Emirates, the presidential spokesperson announced on Saturday.

The ban will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27 due to Covid-19 pandemic, has been rolled over several times and was expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

However, any future travellers from the said countries will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

The Philippines had, in the second week of August, announced an extension in the ban on travellers from Pakistan, India and eight other countries from Aug 16 to Aug 30 because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

As cases surged, more hospitals in the capital region had reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity, and some had to refuse new patients because of a lack of beds and ventilators.

The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.

The government is pinning its hopes for economic recovery on its inoculation programme, which started in March.

Up until August 29, the Philippines had secured a total of 194.89 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate about 100.5m Filipinos or more than 100 per cent of the country's adult population, the finance ministry had said in a statement.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Sep 04, 2021 01:21pm
Lifting travel ban still with 14 days in quarantine ? Is it not worse than the ban?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bilawal’s logic
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Bilawal’s logic

There are no obvious winks and nods for the PPP, but neither is there a constant scowl.
Genuine reforms
04 Sep 2021

Genuine reforms

Will the SNC serve the purpose for which it was intended?...
Selection matters
03 Sep 2021

Selection matters

For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.

Editorial

Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...
03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.