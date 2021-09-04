Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

US waiting to see how new Afghan govt shapes up before any decision on recognition: Blinken

Anwar IqbalPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 12:13pm
This Aug 30 photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deliver a press briefing in Washington. — Reuters
This Aug 30 photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deliver a press briefing in Washington. — Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States would like to see how the new Taliban government shapes up and what policies it pursues before recognising it.

The US media reported earlier on Friday that Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to lead the new Afghan government.

Baradar, who is currently in charge of the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob — the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar — and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

Asked to comment on these reports at a news briefing in Washington, Secretary Blinken said he had seen different reports, but those did not indicate “what it looks like, who is in it, who is not. So, I am going to reserve our judgment and comments on that.”

The chief US diplomat also explained what the Biden administration expects from Afghanistan’s new rulers. “There is an expectation that any government that emerges now will have some real inclusivity in it. It will have non-Talibs in it who are representatives of different communities and different interests in Afghanistan. So, we will see what in fact emerges,” he said.

But “as important as what the government looks like is, more important still is what any government does. And that’s what we are really looking at. We are looking at what actions, what policies any new Afghan government pursues,” he said.

The United States, he said, was hoping that the new Afghan government would make good on the commitments that the Taliban have made on “freedom of travel, on not allowing any terrorists to use the Afghan soil and on women and minorities.”

Secretary Blinken is expected to travel to Qatar and Germany this week, but his office did not see if he would meet Taliban officials in Qatar.

The Taliban maintain a political office in Doha, Qatar, where Taliban and US officials have held peace talks for more than two years and signed an agreement in February 2020. The agreement led to the departure of all foreign troops from Afghanistan and paved the way for the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has set up its diplomatic mission for Afghanistan in Doha, after withdrawing the staff from Kabul. And Secretary Blinken said in his inaugural remarks at the briefing that the new US team in Qatar was “now up and running”.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2021 12:17pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 04, 2021 12:28pm
You may wait but don't take twenty years
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bilawal’s logic
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Bilawal’s logic

There are no obvious winks and nods for the PPP, but neither is there a constant scowl.
Genuine reforms
04 Sep 2021

Genuine reforms

Will the SNC serve the purpose for which it was intended?...
Selection matters
03 Sep 2021

Selection matters

For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.

Editorial

Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...
03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.