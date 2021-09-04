Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

Clashes in occupied Kashmir after denial of public funeral for Geelani

AFPPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 08:40am
Indian policemen ride armoured vehicles after dispersing Kashmiri protesters during day-long security restrictions in Srinagar. — AP
Indian policemen ride armoured vehicles after dispersing Kashmiri protesters during day-long security restrictions in Srinagar. — AP

SRINAGAR: Thousands of Indian security personnel maintained a lockdown across occupied Kashmir on Friday after the death of a veteran leader sparked clashes with protesters.

The passing of Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92 heightened tensions in the disputed Himalayan territory after authorities refused to let him have a public funeral.

An internet and mobile phone shutdown ordered after the iconic leader died late on Wednesday continued for the second day.

Security forces were deployed around ma­j­or mosques that remained closed, but special prayers for Geelani were held in a few smaller sites across the Muslim majority region.

Mirwaiz calls funeral restrictions ‘extremely shameful’

Thousands of police and troops patrolled the streets to keep people indoors following clashes between residents and government forces in the main city of Srinagar late on Thursday.

But dozens of citizens, angry at the refusal to let them pay a public tribute to Geelani, clashed with government forces for the second day, hurling stones at paramilitaries who chased them with batons.

Geelani’s son accused police of taking his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after his death.

The family said no relatives were allowed at the burial but police rejected the allegations as “false propaganda”.

A video widely shared on social media showed officers in a scuffle with Geelani’s relatives before taking away his body that was wrapped in a Pakistani flag.

Geelani, who had spent much of the past five decades in jail or under house arrest, had infuriated successive Indian governments with his pro-Pakistan stance and demands for a self-determination vote.

Pakistan observed a day of official mourning for Geelani on Thursday.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, occupied Kashmir’s chief cleric and Geelani’s longtime associate, said in a statement that the funeral restrictions were “extremely shameful and expose the authoritarian mindset of the government”.

India imposed a similar internet shutdown and other controls for nearly a year after stripping the territory of its semi-autonomy in 2019.

An insurgency against Indian rule erupted in 1989 and has left tens of thousands of dead.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2021 09:10am
Modi doing more of what has always failed. Sure indicator of a hateful empty brain.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bilawal’s logic
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Bilawal’s logic

There are no obvious winks and nods for the PPP, but neither is there a constant scowl.
Genuine reforms
04 Sep 2021

Genuine reforms

Will the SNC serve the purpose for which it was intended?...
Selection matters
03 Sep 2021

Selection matters

For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.

Editorial

Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...
03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.