Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

Taliban sources claim taking control of Panjshir

AgenciesPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 08:32am
The Taliban face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war. — AFP/File
KABUL: Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan, including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out, three Taliban sources said on Friday as heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said one Taliban commander.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports.

Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces told Tolo News television station that reports he had fled the country were lies.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are due to form a government within days despite fighting in Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

While the West has adopted a wait-and-see approach to the group, there were some signs of engagement with the new leaders gathering pace.

China confirmed a tweet from a Taliban spokesman hours earlier, indicating that Beijing will keep its embassy in Kabul open.

“We hope the Taliban will establish an open and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy and make a clean break with all terrorist groups,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The United Nations said it had restarted humanitarian flights to parts of the country, linking the Pakistani capital with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.

The country’s flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed domestic flights on Friday, while the United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying “urgent medical and food aid”.

Western Union and Moneygram, meanwhile, said they were restarting money transfers, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive, and Qatar said it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul — a lifeline for aid.

In Kranj, EU countries on Friday laid out conditions for stepping up engagement with the Taliban, agreeing to establish a joint Kabul civilian presence to help departures if security allows.

“We have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which doesn’t mean recognition, it’s an operational engagement,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Slovenia.

“This operational engagement will increase depending on the behaviour of this government,” he said.

Borrell laid out a raft of “benchmarks” that the new authorities would have to meet as the Taliban gears up to announce a new government after seizing power.

Meanwhile, Doha’s special envoy to Afghanistan told the Al Jazeera broadcaster on Friday that Qatar hopes to see the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors at Afghan airports within 48 hours.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2021

Afghan War
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2021 08:41am
Fantastic news. Pathetic end for dollar devouring traitors, backed by Indian media and social media.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum
Sep 04, 2021 08:41am
India has lost its last garrison in Afghanistan Game. Set. Match.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2021 08:43am
Lesson for Indian leadership is that wars are fought and won on battlefields, not on social media.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 04, 2021 08:49am
Indians will start crying again. Admit it your investment went down the drain and US didn't give s about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Sep 04, 2021 08:50am
Seems like another disappointment for Pakistan's eastern neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 04, 2021 09:04am
Oops. Indian backed rebels defeated here as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Leena
Sep 04, 2021 09:17am
Last hope of civil war also diminishes, sad day for eastern spoiler.
Reply Recommend 0
Leena
Sep 04, 2021 09:21am
Waiting for the day when India would shake hands with Taliban sheepishly.
Reply Recommend 0

