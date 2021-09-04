Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2021

Sirbaz sets eye on achieving another feat for Pakistan

Jamal ShahidPublished September 4, 2021 - Updated September 4, 2021 11:03am
— White Star
— White Star

ISLAMABAD: Continuing his #Mission14, mountaineer Sirbaz Khan on Friday announced his plans to become the first Pakistani to summit more than eight of the world’s highest 14 peaks over 8,000 metres high.

If Sirbaz Khan is successful, this would be his ninth conquest of the world’s 14 highest peaks. At a press conference at Serena Hotel, he announced his departure for Nepal to attempt Mt Dhaulagiri, which is 8,187 metres (26,795 feet) above sea level, and the world’s seventh highest peak.

Dhaulagiri, which forms part of the Himalayas mountain range, is widely known as one of the hardest peaks to climb due to its steep sides and bitterly cold climate.

In an optimistic tone, Sirbaz Khan said he was confident of his chances being on a prolific climbing streak already having scaled Mt Everest, the highest peak of the world, and followed by Mt Annapurna, which is the tenth highest peak in quick succession earlier this year.

His mission is being sponsored by Serena Hotels, under its adventure diplomacy initiative that aimed at fostering adventure sports in the country and providing a supportive environment for the nation’s talented sportspeople to flourish.

Sirbaz Khan said: “I am looking forward to his expedition and reaching closer to the dream of my mentor Ali Sadpara, who had the similar dream of scaling the 14 highest peaks, but tragically lost his life earlier this year during a winter expedition on K-2.”

Serena Hotels South and Central Asia chief executive officer (CEO) Aziz Boolani said: “Serena Hotels takes pride in supporting climbers like Samina Baig in the past as well as Sirbaz Khan who made us extra proud by summiting Mt Everest this year. We wish him all the best for this upcoming treacherous expedition.”

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bilawal’s logic
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Bilawal’s logic

There are no obvious winks and nods for the PPP, but neither is there a constant scowl.
Genuine reforms
04 Sep 2021

Genuine reforms

Will the SNC serve the purpose for which it was intended?...
Selection matters
03 Sep 2021

Selection matters

For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.

Editorial

Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...
03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.