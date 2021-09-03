Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2021

Haider Ali makes history by winning Pakistan's first-ever gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Dawn.comPublished September 3, 2021 - Updated September 3, 2021 11:53am
Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak (L), Haider Ali (M) and Brazil's Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva (R) pose with their medals in discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. — Photo courtesy Paralympics Games Twitter
Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak (L), Haider Ali (M) and Brazil's Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva (R) pose with their medals in discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. — Photo courtesy Paralympics Games Twitter
Pakistani athlete Haider Ali celebrates his gold medal in discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. — Photo courtesy Paralympics Games Twitter
Pakistani athlete Haider Ali celebrates his gold medal in discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. — Photo courtesy Paralympics Games Twitter

Athlete Haider Ali made history on Friday by winning a gold medal in the discus throw competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

Ali achieved a 55.26 metre throw at his fifth attempt out of a total of six to score the best distance — almost 3m longer than Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak who scored 52.43m to come in second place, , according to Radio Pakistan.

Brazilian Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva won bronze with a throw of 51.86m.

The official Paralympics Games accounted posted on Twitter that the attempt was a "personal best" for Ali.

Celebrating his win, the athlete said the gold medal would be "very important" for para-sports in Pakistan since others would be able to see what can be achieved through hard work.

"I hope to be a role model for other people that have a disability [and who] don’t compete in sports to take part in para-sports," he said.

The United States Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated him for the win and said he was "used to creating history".

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry thanked the athlete for his win on Twitter. "We are proud of you," he tweeted.

Ali — who hails from Gujranwala — suffers from cerebral palsy. This is not the first time he has won a medal at the Paralympics. However, his previous medals were for long jump.

He won a bronze medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and a silver medal at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ravi
Sep 03, 2021 11:31am
Salute from India.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 03, 2021 11:44am
Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 03, 2021 11:49am
I am very very proud of this talented young Pakistani. It is really commandable that despite having no training facilities in Pakistan and despite all rude and ignorant top brass in Sports Management- the guy made his mark. Bravo.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 03, 2021 11:50am
@Ravi, I like you with an immense respect for you. I wish we many could be like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 03, 2021 11:54am
@Ravi, we also salute neeraj
Reply Recommend 0
Mahi Sheikh
Sep 03, 2021 12:01pm
@Ravi, Thank you from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Selection matters

Selection matters

Faisal Bari
For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.
Fintech and farmers
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Fintech and farmers

Agriculture is too risky for bankers and perhaps they are not wrong when they say as much.
An admission of guilt
02 Sep 2021

An admission of guilt

No matter how much lawyers would like to state the obvious, certain considerations come in the way.

Editorial

03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.
02 Sep 2021

Conciliatory move

WITH no abatement in the furore sparked among the black coats by the seniority criteria in the appointment of ...
Action on FATF plan
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Action on FATF plan

The concern that the platform is being used against Pakistan by India is not entirely misplaced.
02 Sep 2021

Overcrowded prisons

IT is no secret that the country’s criminal justice system is overburdened, leading to a situation which can only...