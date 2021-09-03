Dawn Logo

US refuses to endorse Ghani’s claim of Pakistan’s role

Anwar IqbalPublished September 3, 2021 - Updated September 3, 2021 08:11am
A file photo of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. — AFP/File
A file photo of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has refused to endorse former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s claim that 10 to 15 thousand Pakistanis had joined the Taliban offensive on Kabul.

Instead, a senior State Department official praised Pakistan and other partners for providing "critical assistance” to US efforts to evacuate American troops and civilians from Afghanistan.

“I’m just not in a position to comment on that, to confirm those reports,” said the department’s spokesperson Ned Price when asked to comment on Mr Ghani’s claim. The US official did not respond to another query: Whether Washington still considers Mr Ghani as Afghanistan’s legitimate ruler.

“If we have anything more, we’ll provide it,” said Mr Price when asked if he would comment on another claim that the Taliban forces now in Kabul include foreign troops.

But Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who also addressed this Wednesday afternoon news briefing, included Pakistan among a dozen countries who, she said, provided critical support to US evacuation efforts.

“We’re enormously grateful to the huge network of countries that have provided critical assistance for our evacuation efforts,” she said while naming Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE among the countries that supported the evacuation. She also named America’s key European allies – Britain, France,

Germany, Italy, Spain and others – “who have helped transit Americans and others to safety.”

“Our close coordination with our allies and partners remains critical both on evacuation and relocation, but also as we begin to scope our ongoing relationship with the Afghan people and with the Taliban,” she said.

On Wednesday, the US media published excerpts from a July 23 conversation between President Joe Biden and Mr Ghani. In that telephone call, Mr. Biden urges his Afghan counterpart to empower his Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi to combat Taliban fighters in key population centres.

Mr Ghani responds by claiming that he was “facing a full-scale invasion” by Taliban and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis.

Commenting on such claims, Pakistan’s US Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said that Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan was being mischaracterised.

“Pakistan’s leadership has consistently said that we have no favorites in Afghanistan and would work with any government in Kabul that has the support of the Afghan people,” he said.

“We continued to urge both the Afghan government and the Taliban to show flexibility and engage more meaningfully in order to secure a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire,” Mr Kahn said. “Unfortunately, neither side was in any mood to listen.”

In a separate briefing, another State Department officials told journalists that “the majority” of Afghans who worked for the United States during its 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan have been left behind.

Asked how many of those who were given Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) had left Afghanistan with US forces, the official said; “I would say it’s the majority of them, just based on anecdotal information about the populations we were able to support.”

He said that US officials who worked on the ground were “haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help depart” in this first phase of the evacuation.

“It wasn’t pretty. It was very challenging,” the senior official said, “and it involved some, some really painful trade-offs and choices for everyone involved.”

There were at least 20,000 SIV applicants in the pipeline prior to the US withdrawal, and the State Department has not provided a specific count of how many of them were able to move to safety with US forces.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Mr Price told reporters that more than 31,000 people had arrived in the US from Afghanistan between August 17 and 31, and nearly 24,000 of them were “Afghans at risk” — a broad category that includes SIVs, other visa holders, those recommended for refugee designations, and others.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2021

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Saleem
Sep 03, 2021 08:01am
Maybe it was 15000 Indians. Lest anyone forget Kulbushen Jadav.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Sep 03, 2021 08:08am
Association with Taliban will take us backwards in every aspect.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 03, 2021 08:10am
Thanks USA
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 03, 2021 08:15am
He was a crook who looted money with US and Indian support.....The world is full of lies and propaganda...
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 03, 2021 08:17am
Ashraf Ghani double cross Americans. Infact he cheated everyone. He ran away from Afghanistan with billions of dollars. His family enjoying lavish life style in very expensive areas of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 03, 2021 08:28am
Americans now realized that it’s in their interest to work with Pakistan and new Taliban government. I’m sure they will recognize new Taliban government , release their funds and lift sanctions. Only loser left alone is India.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Sep 03, 2021 08:31am
It would have been even more foolish thing to endorse any such statement from a looter who also left Kabul like the US Forces in the middle of the night.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Sep 03, 2021 08:32am
Afghanis are now anti-pakistan on social media and abroad. Pakistan should not accept any more Afghans .
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 03, 2021 08:33am
Ghani will be remembered has the president of Afghanistan who fled the country with 4 cars and a helicopter full of money from Afghan treasury. He is a villain of Afghanistan now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dil Dil Pakistan
Sep 03, 2021 08:34am
Ashraf Ghani who?
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Sep 03, 2021 08:37am
Wait till all the flights and personnel leave Afghanistan via Pakistan, then US&A will quickly change its narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 03, 2021 08:41am
The claim is 15000 Pakistanis were supporting the Taliban take over , wow , didn’t realize 15000 supporters were able to help topple an Afghan army of around 300,000 . Who trained these 300K soldiers ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Da Bannu
Sep 03, 2021 08:45am
@Rashid Khan, only time will prove this otherwise!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ziarat khan
Sep 03, 2021 08:52am
I don't know why Ghani fled when he claimed that he ready to sacrifice his life for his country?
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Sep 03, 2021 08:54am
@Saleem, Sad we just like to blame India always.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 03, 2021 08:55am
Sad thing is he didn’t also categorically say it was false, which is what he should have?
Reply Recommend 0
Jimmy
Sep 03, 2021 09:07am
Well if this is the case, those men helped end a 20 yr unnecessary conflict.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 03, 2021 09:15am
@Faraz, It will definitely try to. But for the foreseeable future, it is not in a position to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 03, 2021 09:23am
@Akil Akhtar, PAK Rupee hits one-year low against dollar. Shouldn't we worry who is doing what in Pakistan? Remember somebody "...everytime the rupee goes down by 1 against dollar let me tell what happens....." or maybe just election time rhetoric who cares!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ziyan
Sep 03, 2021 09:28am
@Saleem, 15K Indian troops ran away. Seriously what a shame for both USA and India.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 03, 2021 09:42am
Good to see no one is blaming Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Sep 03, 2021 09:48am
To little too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Sep 03, 2021 10:18am
@Farhan khan , ... The Taliban captured 600,000 rifles from the Afghan army that were only dropped once.
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Sep 03, 2021 10:25am
Ashraf Ghani is a traitor and Liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 03, 2021 10:39am
Ghani simply claimed what India told him to claim
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Sep 03, 2021 10:45am
@Saleem, yep, probably Indians, that's why the Taliban won.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Sep 03, 2021 10:58am
Losers always come up with excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 03, 2021 11:31am
It seems like political game has picked up with full swing. And it's same BS anywhere in world. At the end of the day. It's your family and your childrens future is helping someothers fortune..I am so sad
Reply Recommend 0
tariq khan
Sep 03, 2021 11:38am
Ghani must be put to history now a bad past for afghans from all aspects.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Sep 03, 2021 11:39am
Ghani was another puppet assigned to destroy one more muslim country. Unfortunately for the USA, he turned out to be a cowardly liar and a thief. He should be brought before the american courts for defrauding the USA taxpayer and murdering women and children.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 03, 2021 11:50am
Ashraf Ghani the one who fled the country with a helicopter loaded with bales of dollars, with millions of excess dollars strewn all over the runway, his words carry as much credibility as his claims of going to the UAE to save his people.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 03, 2021 11:52am
He is just playing politics. The world knows the truth
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 03, 2021 11:53am
He just said he is not in position to refuse
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Akram
Sep 03, 2021 12:08pm
Truth will come out soon.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Sep 03, 2021 12:14pm
this is not a clear thing from USA. they should make it clear. but this is a problem with US statements they wont be clear. this is not good for the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Umran
Sep 03, 2021 12:21pm
@Farhan khan , India and US
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 03, 2021 12:46pm
Ghani knows he has no other choice but to stick with the same old lie by blaming Pakistan due to the $$$ he has received through backdoor.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 03, 2021 12:58pm
US knows the facts and this is why they are not backing Ghani's and Modi's narratives and their fake news against Pakistan. Another setback for Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2021 01:53pm
At least in this case, the U.S. State Department is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Sep 03, 2021 03:03pm
Ashraf Ghani, a stooge of India and USA can say anything. Just ignore his BS.
Reply Recommend 0

