Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2021

Rupee hits one-year low against dollar

Shahid IqbalPublished September 3, 2021 - Updated September 3, 2021 07:39am
Irfan Khan
Irfan Khan

KARACHI: Uncertainty continued in exchange rate markets on Thursday where buyers and sellers were found asking each other about the limit of appreciation of the US dollar, which has risen by 10.5 per cent against the rupee in the last four months touching one-year high.

Currency dealers, ex­­perts and analysts have many reasons for the steep fall in the local currency value against the US dollar, but they said there was no intervention from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stop this devaluation to bring stability.

In the interbank market the US dollar’s closing rate as provided by the SBP was about Rs167 while bankers said the price remained higher during the session.

Bankers and currency dealers were trying to understand why the rupee has been falling against the US dollar since May as the country’s foreign exchange reserves have grown rapidly with State Bank of Pakistan’s holdings soaring to an all-time high.

Bankers say SBP hasn’t intervened to check local currency’s slide

“It may be the widening trade deficit or fear of higher current account deficit in FY22 and increased requirement of US dollars for debt servicing, but right now the exchange rate is not stable,” said a currency dealer in the interbank market.

He said nobody can ascertain the limit of devaluation of the rupee which is alarming as the inflow of high cost of imported goods is creating inflation.

The SBP remains silent over the recent steep fall of the local currency.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir during the presentation of monetary policy last month made it clear that the current account deficit would be higher than FY21. He said the deficit would be in the range of 2 to 3pc and the exchange rate would respond this deficit in the form of appreciation of US dollar. He also did not identify the limit of devaluation of local currency or the point of stability of exchange rate.

The dollar touched it’s lowest against the rupee on May 9 when it was traded at Rs151.17. Since then it started moving upward and reached Rs167 on Thursday, just close to the highest price of Rs168.2 in August 2020.

“We are not able to judge where the limit of this devaluation of local currency is, but there are concerns among the stakeholders about this strange exchange rate stability,” said a senior banker.

Currency dealers in the open market were also unable to find the end point of this devaluation despite very low turnout in their market.

The demand in open market is still very low but the dollar got higher price as it was traded at Rs167.80.

The trade deficit widened by 133pc to $4.05bn in August reflecting mounting pressure on exchange rate due to higher demand for dollars from the importers.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shoaib
Sep 03, 2021 07:52am
It was trading at 168.5 yesterday!!
Reply Recommend 0
PrasadDeccani
Sep 03, 2021 07:53am
Excellent news. Good for exporters. We love you PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Sep 03, 2021 08:00am
Skipper. We want 250. We want 250.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Sep 03, 2021 08:09am
PM IK has brought another Tabdeeli..Naya Pakistan's new achievement
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Sep 03, 2021 08:29am
This is a natural check on ballooning imports. SBP should not intervene. Once imports stabilize, currency will revert as well. Govt should not fall into the trap set by Ishaq Dar.
Reply Recommend 0
Obvious
Sep 03, 2021 08:58am
Dealers know their business...... They happily buy but unwilling to sell.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Selection matters

Selection matters

Faisal Bari
For every post, or type of post or job, we have to find the right criterion by which we should judge the suitability of a person.
Fintech and farmers
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Fintech and farmers

Agriculture is too risky for bankers and perhaps they are not wrong when they say as much.
An admission of guilt
02 Sep 2021

An admission of guilt

No matter how much lawyers would like to state the obvious, certain considerations come in the way.

Editorial

03 Sep 2021

Nation-building ends?

AFTER a long, costly mission in Afghanistan and a largely chaotic withdrawal that seemed to revive the ghosts of...
03 Sep 2021

New political party

A GROUP of nationalist leaders led by MNA Mohsin Dawar have formed a new political party called the National...
Geelani’s death
Updated 03 Sep 2021

Geelani’s death

Geelani was anathema to India because of the clarity of his views.
02 Sep 2021

Conciliatory move

WITH no abatement in the furore sparked among the black coats by the seniority criteria in the appointment of ...
Action on FATF plan
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Action on FATF plan

The concern that the platform is being used against Pakistan by India is not entirely misplaced.
02 Sep 2021

Overcrowded prisons

IT is no secret that the country’s criminal justice system is overburdened, leading to a situation which can only...