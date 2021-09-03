Bahawal Victoria Hospital MS introduces ‘women-centric’ dress code

BAHAWALPUR: Newly appointed medical superintendent of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Dr Muhammad Younus Warraich has banned jeans in the hospital and made dupatta or scarf compulsory for the women medical officers (WMOs) and paramedics.

The step for introducing a dress code has reportedly been taken by the new head of the hospital to ‘preach Islam and reform the society’.

A notification signed by Mr Warraich, under the titled DRESS CODE RULES IN B.V. HOSPITAL BAHAWALPUR PREMISES, has two categories of ‘ALLOWED’ and ‘NOT ALLOWED’.

The latter gives the list of the dress that’s not allowed in the hospital. It includes “jeans/tights (but only with knee length shirt), high-up trousers/capri above ankle, tight fitted clothes, see-through clothes, heavy /tacky bangles or rings, sleeveless/half sleeves clothes, heavy make-up (especially dark lipsticks), untied long hairs, high heels (making loud sounds and turning heads of everyone), extreme hairstyles (especially high buns like hump of camels), low neckline (front and back), nail paint on long nails, slippers and anklets (Pajaib)”.

The “ALLOWED” category includes, “shalwar kameez or trousers with long shirts, dupatta/scarf, minimal jewelry like studs/tops, simple ring, or a chain with locket, sleeves below elbow, lab coat (compulsory in hospital premises), maternity gowns/suitable dresses (during antenatal period) and scrubs with long sleeves that can be folded for females”.

It is noteworthy that code looks to be mostly women-centric.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Warraich confirmed that lab coats and maternity gowns during operations had been made compulsory on the hospital premises along with dupatta/scarf with minimum jewellery for women medical officers. Explaining the move, he said the step had been taken to preach Islam, promote religious values and reform the society.

BOOKED: Uch Sharif police on Thursday registered a murder case against a gypsy man whose son and daughter-in-law, who had got married recently against the wishes of the families, were found dead at home two days back.

Chaman and Ulfat had tied the knot against the will of the families at Kabirwala in Khanewal district. Ulfat had run away from her home to marry Chaman as her family opposed her marriage. They later shifted to Mohalla Uch Bokhari of Uch Sharif and started living with Chaman’s father, Faqir Muhammad alias Malang. They were afraid that Ulfat’s family might kill them. They were found dead on Tuesday while Faqir went missing.

Ulfat’s mother, Shehnaz Akhtar, reached Uch Sharif from Kabirwala on Thursday and police surprisingly registered a murder case against Faqir on her complaint.

In her complaint, Shehnaz said Chaman and Ulfat had got married on their own after running away from home. She alleged that Faqir, along with his accomplices, allegedly intoxicated the couple and strangled them with a string when they were unconscious.

Police, after a post-mortem at the Uch Sharif Rural Health Centre (RHC), handed over the bodies of the couple to Shehnaz who laid them to rest. Faqir is still missing.

Earlier, police thought the couple might have committed suicide. However, there was no obvious reason for the couple to kill themselves. No reason was given by the complainant as to why Faqir would kill his son even if he did not like his daughter-in-law. It’s noteworthy that the couple was afraid that the girl’s family might kill them for honour.

REMAND: Anti-Terrorist Court judge Nasir Hussain granted physical remand of 85 suspects arrested in the Bhong (Rahim Yar Khan) temple demolition case.

Rahim Yar Khan police transported the accused here and produced them before the ATC on Wednesday and Thursday.

The policemen told Dawn that police had yet to recover the Hindu sacred religious sculptures allegedly broken the attack. The ATC judge granted police physical remand of 10 days.

The court sources said the ATC released 10 suspects in the case as they were innocent.

IUB: The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion of research and launching welfare projects.

The MoU was signed by IUB pro-VC Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar and WWF-Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hammad Naqi Khan. On the occasion, they said training courses and workshops for capacity building for the academics and researchers would be organised in addition to research projects.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2021