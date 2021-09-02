Dawn Logo

Afghanistan on agenda as British foreign secretary arrives in Pakistan for two-day visit

Naveed SiddiquiPublished September 2, 2021 - Updated September 2, 2021 10:35pm
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as well as other leaders during his visit. — Reuters/File
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will arrive in Pakistan today (Thursday) for a two-day visit during which he will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with senior officials.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would hold official talks with the visiting British dignitary, who is also scheduled to meet other leaders. The statement did not mention the leaders Raab would meet.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan, the FO said, noting that the leaders of the two countries had discussed the situation in the war-torn country several times in the last month.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received a telephone call from his British counterpart Boris Johnson in which they exchanged views on Afghanistan. Johnson had agreed to remain in touch with Imran.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran had highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, and said relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for the removal of Pakistan from Britain's 'red' travel list.

Prior to that, Qureshi and Raab had also discussed the Afghan situation twice.

"The visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues," the Foreign Office said.

In recent days, Pakistan has been emphasising the need for close coordination of the international community for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and has stepped up diplomatic efforts for the same.

Raab's tour is the latest visit by a foreign official to Pakistan, following the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of Kabul.

A day earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag arrived in the country to discuss the Afghan situation, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had also visited last month.

Maas had met Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran during his visit.

Austrian FM calls Qureshi

In a separate development, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, in a call with Qureshi, thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating the transit of Austrian nationals and others from Afghanistan.

During the call, both leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi, while sharing Pakistan's stance, emphasised the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and urged an inclusive political settlement in the neighbouring country.

There was a historic opportunity for ending 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan, he said, adding that "engagement of the international community with positive messaging and constructive actions [is] much needed," according to an FO statement.

Qureshi also called for efforts to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan and preserving peace in order to prevent an exodus of Afghans from the country.

He also stressed the need for the international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people to address their humanitarian needs and support economic stability, the FO said.

"The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral engagement and pledged to further establish linkages and deepen cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest including trade, economy, higher education, tourism and culture," it added.

During the call, Qureshi invited his Austrian counterpart to visit Pakistan. Schallenberg accepted the invitation, the statement said.

Afghan War
Pakistan

Comments (10)
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 02, 2021 10:25pm
Remove name from red list simply
bhaRAT©
Sep 02, 2021 10:27pm
Welcome to Pakistan for your 2-day visit. Pak hospitality is legendary.
Ghaznavi
Sep 02, 2021 10:37pm
what is cooking?
Chrís Dăń
Sep 02, 2021 10:39pm
Very nice. The Dutch foreign minister left and UK FM is in Pakistan. Very nice.
Farhan khan
Sep 02, 2021 10:40pm
If he give some fund for Afghan Refugees, so this man is useful for our Government.
Talha
Sep 02, 2021 10:44pm
Need help remove Pakistan from Covid "Red List".
Ash
Sep 02, 2021 10:49pm
Quarantine on England return?
NoName
Sep 02, 2021 10:51pm
Request UK to remove Pakistan from red list. As it is absurd to have Pakistan in red list when other countries have far more worse situations when it comes to handling the pandemic. If they agree we can assist them in all issues.
Asif A Shah
Sep 02, 2021 10:51pm
Excellent! It is very good that the world is keeping a close eye on Afghanistan and is interested in preventing a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. I further hope that the Taliban will follow up on their conciliatory pronouncements as well. There must be an end to the suffering of ordinary Afghani people.
Farhan khan
Sep 02, 2021 10:51pm
Useless meetings.
