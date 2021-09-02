Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 02, 2021

Portion of main entrance of Hyderabad's Pucca Qila collapses

Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished September 2, 2021 - Updated September 2, 2021 08:08pm
People stand at the site of the collapsed main entrance of Pucca Qila in Hyderabad on Thursday. — Photos by Umair Ali
People stand at the site of the collapsed main entrance of Pucca Qila in Hyderabad on Thursday. — Photos by Umair Ali
People stand atop the rubble of the collapsed main entrance of Pucca Qila in Hyderabad on Thursday.
People stand atop the rubble of the collapsed main entrance of Pucca Qila in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A part of the main entrance of the 18th century Pucca Qila in Hyderabad collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries. Witnesses and residents gave conflicting versions with some saying work was being carried out while others said there was no one at the site when the entrance collapsed around 1pm.

Conservation work on the Qila's fortification wall was being carried out for some time by the Sindh culture department's Planning and Development Monitoring Implementation Cell (PDMIC). Some of the work on the part of the wall facing Bacha Khan Chowk had been completed by the department.

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the department would be conducting an inquiry into the collapse. However, a conservation plan would have to be made before the work could be resumed, he added.

Shah said the culture department had carried out conservation work on some parts of the wall as it was in a dilapidated condition.

The work was difficult because shops had been set up along the Qila's wall, he said. "A big population lives inside the fort as well. So, it is quite a tricky job," he said.

Manzoor Kanasaro, director general of the culture department, also said that an inquiry had been ordered to find out the reason behind the collapse.

He said that nobody had expected the structure would cave in during work, adding that mud was now being removed from the site by labourers.

Workers remove debris from the site of the collapse.
Workers remove debris from the site of the collapse.

"Luckily, no one was passing through the area when the structure fell," a resident whose shop is located outside the entrance told Dawn.com. He said that a government school was located inside the fort. "It is usually the school's ending time and students start leaving the premises. But nobody passed through at that time. Even the labourers were away from the site," he added.

The fort was built by Ghulam Shah Kalhoro, a former ruler of Sindh, in 1768 before the Kalhoros were overthrown by the Talpurs in 1783 in the battle of Halani. The Talpurs were later defeated by Charles Napier's forces in 1843 in the battle of Miani.

The fort has been in a dilapidated condition and awaiting conservation work for a long time. The culture department has not been able to complete the work as it requires shifting a large population. Every monsoon, rains tend to damage the wall at various locations.

A survey conducted some 16 years back found many houses and structures inside the fort were dangerous and advised the inhabitants to vacate them but they declined to move to any other place.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Punjabis Chronicles
Sep 02, 2021 08:19pm
Sindh Govt dam care for Local Govt. The archaeological site got damaged, who cares. CM Sindh pass his time in Karachi extra luxurious CM House..the cronies frequently visiting & appeasing the CM. There’s a huge gap and misconnection between the administration & people. The administration must do away with their ego after all they got salary from tax payers moneys. The Pucca Qila must be restored to its original shape ASAP. The people of Hyderabad needs attention for better roads sanitation .
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 02, 2021 08:25pm
Not so pucca.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waiting for Biden
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Waiting for Biden

If so there are very significant implications for Pakistan.
White man’s Biden
02 Sep 2021

White man’s Biden

Wars guarantee that sons will continue to be buried because their fathers lied.
Refugee processing
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Refugee processing

Since the Taliban takeover, an increasing number of Afghans have been amassing at the Pakistani border.
Afghan policy conundrum
Updated 01 Sep 2021

Afghan policy conundrum

The Taliban leadership appears more circumspect about their victory than our ‘warrior’ ministers.

Editorial

02 Sep 2021

Conciliatory move

WITH no abatement in the furore sparked among the black coats by the seniority criteria in the appointment of ...
Action on FATF plan
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Action on FATF plan

The concern that the platform is being used against Pakistan by India is not entirely misplaced.
02 Sep 2021

Overcrowded prisons

IT is no secret that the country’s criminal justice system is overburdened, leading to a situation which can only...
New beginning
Updated 01 Sep 2021

New beginning

A representative system grounded in Afghanistan’s religious and cultural realities is what is needed.
01 Sep 2021

Acts of impunity

YET another International Day of the Disappeared has come and gone, marked by protest rallies of people desperately...
01 Sep 2021

Illiteracy in tribal districts

A RECENT survey conducted by the KP government and UNDP paints a bleak picture of the state of education in the ...