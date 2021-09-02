Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 02, 2021

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over Panjshir Valley

ReutersPublished September 2, 2021 - Updated September 2, 2021 06:20pm
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Darband area in Anaba district, Panjshir province on September 1. — AFP
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Darband area in Anaba district, Panjshir province on September 1. — AFP

Taliban forces and fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud fought in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Thursday, with each side saying it had inflicted heavy casualties in recent days of combat in the last province resisting Taliban rule.

Following the fall of Kabul on August 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and the remnants of army and special forces units have massed in Panjshir.

Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, they have been holding out in the province, a steep valley that makes attacks from outside difficult.

Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure of talks as the Taliban prepared to announce a government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group's fighters had entered Panjshir and taken control of some territory.

“We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed,” he said. “They suffered heavy losses.”

However, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, a grouping of rebels, said it had full control of all passes and entrances and had driven back efforts to take Shotul district at the entrance to the valley.

“The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, and failed each time,” he said, referring to a town in the neighbouring Parwan province.

The spokesman said NRFA forces had also killed large numbers of Taliban fighters on two fronts since clashes first broke out earlier in the week.

“It has been proven to the other side that they cannot resolve this issue through war,” the spokesman said in reference to the Taliban's losses.

Both sides provided varying figures for the other's casualties, without offering evidence. It was not possible to verify the numbers of fighters on either side killed.

The Taliban say the Panjshir valley is surrounded on all four sides and a rebel victory is impossible. The rebels say they will refuse to surrender.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waiting for Biden
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Waiting for Biden

If so there are very significant implications for Pakistan.
White man’s Biden
02 Sep 2021

White man’s Biden

Wars guarantee that sons will continue to be buried because their fathers lied.
Refugee processing
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Refugee processing

Since the Taliban takeover, an increasing number of Afghans have been amassing at the Pakistani border.
Afghan policy conundrum
Updated 01 Sep 2021

Afghan policy conundrum

The Taliban leadership appears more circumspect about their victory than our ‘warrior’ ministers.

Editorial

02 Sep 2021

Conciliatory move

WITH no abatement in the furore sparked among the black coats by the seniority criteria in the appointment of ...
Action on FATF plan
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Action on FATF plan

The concern that the platform is being used against Pakistan by India is not entirely misplaced.
02 Sep 2021

Overcrowded prisons

IT is no secret that the country’s criminal justice system is overburdened, leading to a situation which can only...
New beginning
Updated 01 Sep 2021

New beginning

A representative system grounded in Afghanistan’s religious and cultural realities is what is needed.
01 Sep 2021

Acts of impunity

YET another International Day of the Disappeared has come and gone, marked by protest rallies of people desperately...
01 Sep 2021

Illiteracy in tribal districts

A RECENT survey conducted by the KP government and UNDP paints a bleak picture of the state of education in the ...