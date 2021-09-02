Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 02, 2021

Maryam accuses govt of rigging ahead of 2023 polls

Malik AsadPublished September 2, 2021 - Updated September 2, 2021 07:33am
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. —Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. —Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday accused the incumbent government of starting pre-poll rigging for the 2023 general elections but warned that they were not living in 2017.

Addressing media after attending the hearing of her appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield Apartment reference, Maryam Nawaz said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had played havoc with the country’s future during its three years in power.

She accused the government of trying to silence dissenting voices and applying tactics to ‘fix’ media and the opposition to influence and manipulate the next elections.

Terming the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill a draconian law, Ms Nawaz said: “The PML-N condemns the PMDA bill and any effort to suppress media will be opposed.” While criticising the government for resorting to censorship, she also welcomed the Pakistan Television’s (PTV) coverage of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, adding that this concession was not for every opposition leader, including herself.

Says Nawaz never supported national govt’s concept; Justice Farooq displeased with Maryam

“The country has never witnessed such devastation in the last 73 years; people have never experienced such an incompetent, inefficient and insensitive government since 1947,” she claimed.

Ms Nawaz pointed out that neither the price of a single food item or a petroleum product nor tariff of electricity or gas was reduced during these three years.

“The present setup has failed to maintain law and order while incidents of rape and harassment of women are on rise; in fact these tragic cases have even been mishandled,” the PML-N vice president said.

In response to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif never supported the concept of national government but had suggested dialogue and reconciliation.

According to Maryam Nawaz, political forces should consider the proposed reconciliation to put the country on the right track.

“However, the ruling PTI government should be excluded from the reconciliation process,” she suggested.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz claimed that the former prime minister had faced ruthless accountability for the last three years, had remained behind bars and experienced every kind of brutality meted out by the “illegitimate” government.

She said Mr Sharif had gone abroad due to the government’s victimisation and would surely return whenever the party required his presence.

Court proceeding

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz and retired Capt Safdar appeared before the IHC division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

When the bench convened, Ms Nawaz and Capt Safdar were not inside the courtroom, however, they arrived shortly afterwards.

While Maryam Nawaz was greeting party workers present inside the court, Justice Farooq expressed his displeasure and told her counsel that an accused who did not show respect to the court was not entitled for a concession of bail.

Lead defence counsel Amjad Pervaiz filed an application for adjournment and the court allowed the application and fixed the next date of hearing for Sept 8.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waiting for Biden
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Waiting for Biden

If so there are very significant implications for Pakistan.
White man’s Biden
02 Sep 2021

White man’s Biden

Wars guarantee that sons will continue to be buried because their fathers lied.
Refugee processing
Updated 02 Sep 2021

Refugee processing

Since the Taliban takeover, an increasing number of Afghans have been amassing at the Pakistani border.
Afghan policy conundrum
Updated 01 Sep 2021

Afghan policy conundrum

The Taliban leadership appears more circumspect about their victory than our ‘warrior’ ministers.

Editorial

02 Sep 2021

Conciliatory move

WITH no abatement in the furore sparked among the black coats by the seniority criteria in the appointment of ...
02 Sep 2021

Action on FATF plan

THE simplification of reporting requirements for stakeholders in the real estate sector under a FATF action plan...
02 Sep 2021

Overcrowded prisons

IT is no secret that the country’s criminal justice system is overburdened, leading to a situation which can only...
New beginning
Updated 01 Sep 2021

New beginning

A representative system grounded in Afghanistan’s religious and cultural realities is what is needed.
01 Sep 2021

Acts of impunity

YET another International Day of the Disappeared has come and gone, marked by protest rallies of people desperately...
01 Sep 2021

Illiteracy in tribal districts

A RECENT survey conducted by the KP government and UNDP paints a bleak picture of the state of education in the ...