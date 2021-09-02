Zahir Jaffer’s father sought Therapyworks’ help to shift son to clinic before police arrived: investigators

ISLAMABAD: Employees of Therapyworks were arrested by investigators of the Noor Mukadam case over their alleged involvement in trying to rescue the prime suspect, Zahir Jaffer, by taking him from the house before the police arrived, Dawn has learnt.

During investigation and interrogation, it was revealed that Jaffer informed his father on July 20 about what he had done to the victim, and in response, the suspect’s father contacted Therapyworks, seeking its help in getting his son out of the house.

Officials said the suspect’s father asked employees of Therapyworks to shift him to their clinic and declare that he was a patient as this would make his defence strong.

“There was no other family members of Jaffer in the house at the time of the murder and his father wanted to create the impression that his son was also absent,” the investigators said.

Things between alleged killer, Noor remained peaceful until July 20 evening

DNA tests of the staff of Therapyworks were conducted to establish their presence in the house and the room where Noor was murdered, they said, adding that presence of a staff member who was injured by Jaffer was established.

Investigations revealed that the victim and Jaffer were in contact continuously; the suspect was scheduled to leave for the United States (US) on July 19, a day before the victim came over to his house.

Jaffer had postponed his travel plans and things between him and Noor remained peaceful until the evening of July 20. Both got into an argument following which Jaffer got violent. The victim attempted to escape but the main door of the house was locked. Zahir Jaffer dragged her back inside the house and murdered her, the investigators said.

Common friends of Noor and Jaffer visited the premises on July 19 and 20 to inquire about her presence there on the request of her father, but they were not allowed to enter. They also never got a proper response from Jaffer, officials said.

The police got information about the disturbing situation at the house when staff members of Therapyworks reached there. One of them climbed to the first floor of the house and got into a quarrel with Jaffer.

No clue or evidence was found in the mobile phone of the victim or suspect in relation to the murder, the officials said, adding that the investigation and all test reports had been received however despite directives sent to the investigation wing, challan of the case was yet to be completed.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Mustafa Tanweer, when contacted, said the staff of Therapyworks reached the house on the request of Zakir Jaffer in order to remove his son from the crime scene and hide evidence.

“The investigation wing of the police is working on the case purely on merit,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2021