Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2021

Power breakdown hits several areas of Karachi as transmission line trips

Dawn.comPublished September 1, 2021 - Updated September 1, 2021 07:58pm
Workers sit outside a workshop during a power outage in Karachi. —Reuter/File
Workers sit outside a workshop during a power outage in Karachi. —Reuter/File

Several areas of Karachi faced power outages on Wednesday which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh's Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.

K-Electric, the utility company responsible for electricity supply in the metropolis, initially said it had received reports of power outages from multiple areas and was "actively monitoring" the situation.

Several residents also shared messages on Twitter reporting outages in their areas.

In an update, K-Electric said power supply to Karachi was disrupted due to the tripping of an EHT transmission line in Jamshoro which caused a disconnection between the circuits of KE and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

However, KE's power plants were operating in island mode which enabled swift restoration of power while the power connection between KE and NTDC circuits was also restored, it said in the update.

The Ministry of Energy said lightning struck the Jamshoro grid station at 4:09pm today (Wednesday) which damaged its isolator related to the circuits of the 220kV Jamshoro-Tando Mohammad Khan line.

The circuits were restored at 4:46pm, it added.

All KE teams were on "high alert" and were making efforts to restore electricity supply, a spokesperson for the company said.

Power restored in some areas

Later in the evening, KE shared another update, according to which supply to all grids was normalised and restoration of feeder levels was under way.

"Power supply to Karachi is continuing through nearly 1,107 feeders out of 1,900 with strategic locations including Dhabeji Water Pumping Station and Karachi Airport also powered up," it said.

KE said electricity supply was restored to parts of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Federal B Area and North Karachi, Surjani Town, Malir, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Gizri and Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Clifton and Shah Faisal Colony.

A similar breakdown occurred in Karachi in May after a high-tension transmission line of 220 kV tripped, affecting the supply of electricity to the associated grids.

A massive power breakdown took place at the start of the year, plunging the entire country into darkness.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight of January 10 by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities.

Power was restored to most parts of the country by the evening.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Citizen
Sep 01, 2021 06:23pm
System needs to be upgraded but KE electric handling of complaints is marvelous
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 01, 2021 06:26pm
Electricity is off and Water shortage is being reported from many Area's of Karachi. This city is not looking like Huge Tax payer in Pakistan. Very well done Sindh Government, Good Planning for Destroying Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Rk
Sep 01, 2021 06:40pm
Naya Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Sep 01, 2021 06:40pm
Waiting for someone from PTI to blame this either on the previous governments or on India.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 01, 2021 06:47pm
Looks like power outages are a quarterly affair !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 01, 2021 06:56pm
Electricity blues and even, equitable and fair distribution of power are big issues in the great city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Murtaza
Sep 01, 2021 06:58pm
Nobody wants to make loud noise about this too busy solving world problems
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 01, 2021 07:13pm
Trying to be a superpower, dealing with basic issues
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 01, 2021 07:15pm
Karachi is in trouble every time. Credit goes to Sindh Government!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Empowering themselves
Updated 01 Sep 2021

Empowering themselves

The US-Nato experiment to transform Afghan women into rough imitations of middle-class women in the Western world failed.
Saving women
01 Sep 2021

Saving women

There are ways to curb violence against women.
Gone at last
01 Sep 2021

Gone at last

What legacy does the US leave behind in Afghanistan?
No justice, no peace
31 Aug 2021

No justice, no peace

Even in today’s polarised times, women-friendly laws can bring parties together in parliament.

Editorial

New beginning
Updated 01 Sep 2021

New beginning

A representative system grounded in Afghanistan’s religious and cultural realities is what is needed.
01 Sep 2021

Acts of impunity

YET another International Day of the Disappeared has come and gone, marked by protest rallies of people desperately...
01 Sep 2021

Illiteracy in tribal districts

A RECENT survey conducted by the KP government and UNDP paints a bleak picture of the state of education in the ...
31 Aug 2021

Unclear PDM goals

THE opposition alliance PDM woke up from its deep slumber and held a well-attended rally in Karachi, its first big...
US drone strikes
Updated 31 Aug 2021

US drone strikes

Instead of America acting on its own, the anti-IS effort should be spearheaded by the Afghans.
31 Aug 2021

Climate change concerns

WITH the effects of climate change unfolding everywhere, it is a pity that the collective sense of purpose needed to...