Dutch FM expected in Islamabad today to discuss Afghan situation, evacuation efforts

Naveed SiddiquiPublished September 1, 2021 - Updated September 1, 2021 01:49pm
In this file photo, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag speaks during a debate in The Hague, Netherlands. — Reuters/File
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag is expected in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan with her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The statement said the talks between the two foreign ministers would focus on measures needed for the transportation to the Netherlands of Dutch and eligible Afghan citizens, who have not been evacuated from the war-torn country yet.

Qureshi and Kaag are also "expected to talk about the recent developments [in Afghanistan], the scope for keeping borders and Kabul airport open, the importance of safe departure routes and possible support to that end from Pakistan", the statement said.

"Future efforts relating to Afghanistan and the importance of security and stability, both in Afghanistan itself and in the wider region, will also come under discussion," it added.

In addition, the FO said, the foreign minister would discuss longstanding bilateral and economic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The visit by the Dutch foreign minister will be another development on the diplomatic front in connection with the situation in Afghanistan, following the US drawdown and Taliban takeover of the country.

In recent days, Pakistan has been emphasising the need for close coordination of the international community for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and has stepped up diplomatic efforts for the same.

A day earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Islamabad on Qureshi's invitation. He held separate meetings with Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meetings, both sides emphasised the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasised that urgent steps were needed to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan and address the country's humanitarian needs.

Along the same lines, Qureshi had stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan for ensuring peace and stability there.

In this connection, Qureshi had gone for a four-nation visit to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran last week.

After the visit, Qureshi had said Afghanistan's neighbours were "fully aware" of the situation in Kabul and their approach towards the issue "was realistic".

"I had the opportunity to learn about their views on Afghanistan during my four-nation tour," he had said. "The entire region will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan."

He had added that the Taliban leadership was also in contact with all the countries.

"The people of Afghanistan have been dealing with wars for decades and want peace. They are suffering for the mistakes made in the past. We need to learn from the mistakes made in the past so that they are not repeated."

Nomi Goraya
Sep 01, 2021 02:22pm
Situation in Afghanistan could have been resolved in far better ways if USA and EU had listened to Pakistan but their pride and misguided arrogance pushed Afghanistan and region to uncertain situation. It is high time to team with Pakistan and avert the catastrophe
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Sep 01, 2021 02:31pm
She should also visit India for condolence on the loss of 3 Bn Dollars and 18 Terrorists training camps
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Sep 01, 2021 02:32pm
first they make mess. start wars. then they come for help themselves they are not coming to help you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 01, 2021 02:34pm
Pakistan = Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Sep 01, 2021 02:41pm
@Fastrack, Pakistan = Peace India = Pieces
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 01, 2021 02:41pm
I think while sorting out problems of these European countries Pakistan should get things done for itself as well like restoring status of PIA and other trade concessions.
Reply Recommend 0
Saim
Sep 01, 2021 02:41pm
Pakistan must not take more unthankful afghans. Send them to India!
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 01, 2021 02:50pm
Dutch may not pay too much. A small country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 01, 2021 03:01pm
Now all the U.S. and E.U. delegations will flock the fertile land of the four seasons and productive soil of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan due to clash of their vested interests stemming out of the withdrawal of the attacking, invading, occupying, holding, abusing, devastating and annexing U.S. armed forces and its cronies like NATO from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after 20 long, painful and destructive years.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 01, 2021 03:14pm
Discuss or blackmail?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 01, 2021 03:15pm
All visiting dignitatries should be emphasized to recognize Taliban and make world more livable
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Exposed
Sep 01, 2021 03:20pm
Why she cant go directly to Afghanistan to see ground situation. Will Taliban kill her
Reply Recommend 0

