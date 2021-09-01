Bajwa vows to foil bid to sabotage CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday vowed to foil the sinister designs of elements trying to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Gen Bajwa while talking to Chinese envoy Nong Rong, who had called on him at the General Headquarters, “reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of CPEC”.

The statement did not specifically mention the “spoilers”, but it is obvious that he was referring to India and its collaborators in the region.

In the past few weeks there have been two attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. In the first attack on a bus of Chinese workers employed with the under-construction Dasu hydropower project nine Chinese and at least three Pakistanis lost their lives on July 14.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had at a presser on Aug 12, while sharing the findings of the probe, blamed India and Afghanistan for the Dasu attack.

In another attack targeting a Chinese vehicle in Gwadar on Aug 21, two Pakistani children lost their lives, while a Chinese citizen and couple of other Pakistanis were injured.

The attacks had made Beijing anxious about the security of its citizens in Pakistan. The concern was expressed both publicly as well as through diplomatic and military channels.

Pakistan has already made elaborate arrangements for security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, especially those working on CPEC projects. Reiteration of commitment by Gen Bajwa about CPEC security meant to allay Chinese fears.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail, the ISPR said. Amb Rong, it said, said China would continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2021