Nadra launches app for biometric verification

ISLAMABAD: Keeping pace with technological adv­a­nce­ments, the National Dat­abase and Registration Auth­ority (Nadra) on Tues­day introduced an innovative application enabling pe­o­­ple to use their smartphones for biometric verification.

Talking to Dawn, Nadra chairman Tariq Malik said that by introducing the app, Pakistan has accelerated mo­v­ing towards the digital identity lifecycle. “It is a game-changer as it helps create trust in a variety of transactions between people, ide­n­tity providers, and public and private sector,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Nadra’s Pak-ID mobile application to facilitate applicants of National ID card using Pak-ID portal.

“Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakis­tanis,” he tweeted. “Applicants of http://id.nadra.gov.pk can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team.”

The mobile app helps capture biometrics and scan doc­u­ments digitally by using the camera of smartphones.

The prime minister lau­ded Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik’s innovative idea of mobile app which he said was a step towards impleme­nting his vision of inclusive registration and digital Pakistan.

Pakistan becomes trailblazer in ID Management Industry by launching a mobile app which captures biometrics- fingerprints, facial recognition and scan documents needed for processing citizens’ ID cards and documents.

By using the digital app on smart phones, all citizens including expatriates will be able to digitally capture fingerprints, photographs and documents. This is a leap forward putting an end to conventional method of using specialised equipment or physical paper for processing ID documents in Nadra.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said: “The innovation will revolutionise the National ID Eco System in Pakistan by providing public convenience.”

He said the digital dividends of such technology innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion, ease of doing business and e-governance initiatives by offering remote identification and e-KYC.

The Nadra chairman said that it would open new vistas for businesses allowing them to be rapidly onboard users and provide modern password-less authentication.

This app Pak Identity can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS).

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2021