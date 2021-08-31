Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2021

Incident of cat hanged from staircase in Islamabad turns out to be 'fake'

Dawn.comPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 11:59pm
A retired senior bureaucrat was arrested by Lohi Bher police on Sunday after a cat was found hanging inside his house. — Pixabay
A retired senior bureaucrat was arrested by Lohi Bher police on Sunday after a cat was found hanging inside his house. — Pixabay

The incident in which a cat was found hanging from the staircase of a house in Islamabad turned out to be "fake", Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a retired senior bureaucrat, Abdul Qayyum, was arrested by Lohi Bher police after a cat was found hanging inside his house, located in Bahria Town. A man residing in the same locality spotted the animal and informed police.

The animal was taken to a veterinarian so the cause of its death could be determined.

A case was registered against the owner of the house for killing the cat under Section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), in response to a complaint lodged by an animal welfare activist, Anila Umair.

The retired official was released on bail on Monday.

In a tweet, DC Shafqaat said the "complaint regarding [the] cat incident turned out to be fake after investigation".

He said the person who had shared the picture of the dead cat had "misguided" authorities, while the owner of the cat also submitted a statement that it died after an accident involving its collar.

"No torture found. All hype was for nothing," Shafqaat added, saying authorities had apologised to the person arrested.

Earlier, a police officer told Dawn that during preliminary investigation, the man denied killing the cat and told police that two cats were fighting inside his house and there was a loop of rope around the neck of one of the felines.

During the fight, the cat with the rope around its neck fell from the stairs which led to it dying by hanging as the rope got stuck in a pipe, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The butcher’s bill
Updated 30 Aug 2021

The butcher’s bill

Daesh, which didn’t exist before the US invaded Iraq, is a true child of American foreign policy.

Editorial

31 Aug 2021

Unclear PDM goals

THE opposition alliance PDM woke up from its deep slumber and held a well-attended rally in Karachi, its first big...
US drone strikes
Updated 31 Aug 2021

US drone strikes

Instead of America acting on its own, the anti-IS effort should be spearheaded by the Afghans.
31 Aug 2021

Climate change concerns

WITH the effects of climate change unfolding everywhere, it is a pity that the collective sense of purpose needed to...
Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...