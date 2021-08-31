Dawn Logo

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

ReutersPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 08:31pm
This combination file photo shows the head of the Taliban's Political Office in Doha, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai (L), and India's ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal (R). — Reuters
India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal diplomatic engagement since the Islamist group took over Afghanistan.

The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban's Political Office in Doha, at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the safety of Indians left behind in Afghanistan.

Mittal also conveyed India's fears that anti-India militants could use Afghanistan's soil to mount attacks, the foreign ministry said.

“The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed,” the foreign ministry said.

The talks come days after Stanekzai was quoted in the local press as saying that the Taliban wanted political and economic ties with India.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the talks with the Indians.

Read: Hekmatyar asks India not to meddle in Afghan affairs

India invested more than $3 billion in development work in Afghanistan and had built close ties with the United States-backed Kabul government. But with the rapid advance of the Taliban, the Indian government was facing criticism at home for not opening a channel of communication with them.

In June, informal contacts were established with Taliban political leaders in Doha, government sources said. The big fear is that groups fighting Indian rule in occupied Kashmir will become emboldened with the victory of the Taliban over foreign forces, one of the sources said.

“Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner,” the foreign ministry said.

When the Taliban were last in power from 1996-2001, India along with Russia and Iran supported the Northern Alliance that pursued armed resistance against them.

Stanekzai, who Indian officials say received training in an Indian military academy as an Afghan officer in the 1980s, had informally reached out to India last month, asking it not to shut down its embassy, the source said.

Afghan War
World

Ahmed khan lehri
Aug 31, 2021 08:36pm
So Indians are meeting with those whom they called terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Aug 31, 2021 08:39pm
Hindustan is falling in line so quickly with the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0

