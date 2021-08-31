Dawn Logo

'Far-fetched idea': Fawad rebuffs Shehbaz's suggestion of forming a national govt

Dawn.comPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 06:42pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the solution to Pakistan's problems was democracy, accepting the majority's opinion and rule of law in a rebuff to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's idea of a national government to solve the country's issues.

In a candid conversation with journalists outside Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum on Monday, the PML-N president had said he was convinced that the solution to problems plaguing the country lay in a national government.

"I think we should have a national government in place to sort out these huge tasks. I don’t know what the exact shape of this idea would be and the right time may make things clearer but for me it’s crucial," he had said.

Questioned on the suggestion during his press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the federal cabinet, the information minister rubbished the idea, saying: "The solution to Pakistan's problems is democracy, accepting the majority's decision and implementation of law. If the law is acted upon then Shehbaz Sharif will be in Adiala jail instead of Mazar-i-Quaid."

He alleged that instead of calling for the implementation of the law, Shehbaz was "pondering 24 hours [about] what can be his role [in government] and how he can become a part of the government".

The information minister claimed that there were some people who had worked with the PML-N president for a long time and they wanted as well to somehow force him into becoming a part of the government.

"Currently, I think [PML-N Vice President] Maryam [Nawaz] bibi isn't including him in the PML-N so him becoming a part of the government is a far-fetched idea."

He said the only reason Shehbaz was not in prison was that the courts were not hearing his cases on a daily basis.

UK red list issue

Regarding the ongoing issue of Pakistan remaining on the UK's travel red list, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The UK government believes that there needs to be a discussion on Pakistan's internal [Covid-19] testing mechanism," he said, adding that a detailed session will be held this week between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Britain's chief medical scientist.

The information minister said the government was making complete efforts for Pakistan to be taken off the list since it was "a matter of importance to many Pakistanis".

Speaking on other issues, he said the premier had tasked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar to bring a reduction in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

"The prime minister has emphasised that there is a need to bring cylinder prices down and these two ministers will now meet on this and take the issue forward."

Afghanistan situation

Addressing the situation in Afghanistan, Chaudhry said the air corridor opened to provide aid to Afghanistan would remain operational.

He expressed hope that Afghanistan's "40-year sad tale" would come to an end and Afghans would be able to take a "sigh of relief" and Pakistan would be able to strengthen its relations with a stable neighbour.

"We have a message for the Afghan people that we pray for your peace and stability and will do whatever is possible to provide relief."

Giving updates on the ongoing evacuation process, he said Pakistan's role was being praised the world over, adding that "we will continue to help and extend our cooperation in the evacuation process."

He said all Pakistanis who wished to be repatriated had been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Regarding recognition of any new government in Afghanistan, he said "Pakistan's policy was clear" that it would not take an isolated decision.

"International and regional attitudes would be considered before a decision to recognise the new Afghan regime," Chaudhry said.

Questioned on recent attacks against the Pakistan Army from the Afghan border, he said: "It's not as if there will be changes the very next day the government is changed.

"This is a process and we should wait. The new Afghan authorities have given a clear stance and we hope they won't allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against any country."

He said there would be a reduction in Indian "mischief" and funding to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 31, 2021 06:01pm
In my view, Shabaz Sharif has already accepted the defeat in the forthcoming election - this is why he is suggesting unusual and silly ideas. I say to Shabaz Sharif - look at your party's menefasto and anti state narratives of both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. Get clearance from courts first before you suggest anything and if you think you are worthy candidate then stand in election - stop day dreaming and have easy way to form government.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 31, 2021 06:02pm
Desperation comes in many guises; this is one of them. Why is accountability slow almost resting? Lead them where they belong.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 31, 2021 06:12pm
Mr Shahbaz is overdue for hiding an absconder in UK and defending his absence. He was his guarantor. May be courts start asking him where's nawaz, call him back or get ready for jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Aug 31, 2021 06:18pm
It was a feeler bro. We know your days are numbered. Bashing NS won't solve the fact that you have been in power for four years and have little to show for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Aug 31, 2021 06:45pm
What type of Governance model is this where if your MNA or MPA is in opposition then that region don't get a penny of funding?. This is pure discrimination and why should anyone in those regions pay any taxes when they know that nothing will be spent on them?.
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Aug 31, 2021 06:57pm
When will the country gain freedom from is royal families
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 31, 2021 07:03pm
Why you are giving lolly pop to innocent people Fawad Chaudary Sahab. who is in power? Why Shahbaz Sharif is not in Adiala Jail? Who is responsible for Sharif's Family freedom? Why he got bail from courts? Who permit him to conduct a rally on Mazar-e-Quaid? Please don't make foolish jokes with people, if everyone knows PMLN and PPP, So everyone also knows PTI very Better. Thank you
Reply Recommend 0

