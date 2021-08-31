Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2021

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket

ReutersPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 04:39pm
Dale Steyn during the 2015 Cricket World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park on March 24, 2015 in Auckland. — AFP/File
Dale Steyn during the 2015 Cricket World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park on March 24, 2015 in Auckland. — AFP/File

Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, closing the curtain on a 20-year career in which he became South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Tests and arguably the country's greatest ever fast bowler.

Steyn retired from the five-day game in 2019 but had been available for limited-overs cricket and hoped to play at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this year, though he had not featured in the team since February last year.

Steyn is a bowler with a reputation of being able to take wickets in all types of conditions, his raw pace, accuracy and ability to get movement both ways being his key weapons.

“It has been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet, but grateful,” Steyn said in a statement.

He took 699 international wickets, including a South African record 439 in Tests, and is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation with extreme pace in his prime and the ability to swing the ball in both directions.

Steyn would have taken many more wickets but for injuries later in his career, especially a shoulder problem that restricted him to only 11 Tests after 2015. He featured in 93 in all, averaging 22.95 with the ball at a strike rate of 42.30.

He was a key part of the South African side that rose to number one in the Test rankings in 2012.

Some of the former and current cricket greats took to Twitter to hail the pacer on his glorious career spanning two decades.

"We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations," said former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram in a tribute to Steyn.

New Zealand's Jimmy Nesham also congratulated Steyn on his "amazing career".

AB De Villiers tweeted, recalling amazing memories he had with the fast bowler.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins hailed Steyn for "setting a standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Afzaal Ansari
Aug 31, 2021 05:04pm
Have provocative personality and ability which stimulated the batsman for his return to pavilion. Legend's tribute is really appreciated.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohaib
Aug 31, 2021 05:18pm
A wonderful bowler of modern times. Enjoy a good life Dale@699.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The butcher’s bill
Updated 30 Aug 2021

The butcher’s bill

Daesh, which didn’t exist before the US invaded Iraq, is a true child of American foreign policy.

Editorial

31 Aug 2021

Unclear PDM goals

THE opposition alliance PDM woke up from its deep slumber and held a well-attended rally in Karachi, its first big...
US drone strikes
Updated 31 Aug 2021

US drone strikes

Instead of America acting on its own, the anti-IS effort should be spearheaded by the Afghans.
31 Aug 2021

Climate change concerns

WITH the effects of climate change unfolding everywhere, it is a pity that the collective sense of purpose needed to...
Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...