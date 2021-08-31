Int'l cooperation needed for ensuring stability in Afghanistan, says Qureshi alongside German FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed on Tuesday the need for the international community's cooperation for ensuring stability in Afghanistan, as he addressed a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Islamabad.

Qureshi said he had invited the German foreign minister to Pakistan, where he would be better able to assess the situation.

"It will give you a very good holistic view of what the challenges are, what the concerns are, what the opportunities are and what needs to be done in the days ahead," he said, adding that the German foreign minister would also realise during his visit the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan.

"This is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," he said.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that Germany would make the right decisions in this regard.

Key trade partner

On bilateral relations with Germany, he said Germany has been an important investor in Pakistan and one of the largest trading partners in the European Union.

Qureshi added that there were possibilities of enhancing trade with Germany further and there were many areas where the two countries could develop economic linkages.

"There are opportunities that Germany must avail in special economic zones."

The foreign minister said expeditious German visa for Pakistanis would also be of significant help.

Evacuation efforts

Maas, who arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, said that while the Taliban had made commitments and pledges to form an inclusive government, it remained to be seen whether their promises were "reliable" in the coming days.

"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account."

He added that Germany was preparing in close coordination with others to organise charter flights after the Kabul airport became operable again.

"We are already seeing that people are travelling via land routes to the borders of Afghanistan, and we need procedures to bring these people to Germany if they are eligible," he said, adding that he had discussed the subject with Pakistani officials during the trip.

The foreign minister said he would be travelling to Doha and Qatar for the same purpose.

He thanked Pakistan for helping with evacuation from Kabul, adding that Germany stood prepared to support Afghanistan's neighbouring countries that would not abandon it in this time of crisis.

Maas said Germany was coordinating with Pakistan for the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan and will continue to do so in the future.

Earlier, the Associated Press of Pakistan shared a video of the German foreign minister on Twitter, stating that he was received by Qureshi at the Foreign Office (FO), where he also planted a sapling.

Prior to that, a statement issued by the FO on Monday said Maas and Qureshi would hold official talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions," the statement said.

It added that the two ministers were also expected to discuss matters of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and trade, security, defence, cultural and academic spheres.

During the visit, Foreign Maas will also meet other high-level dignitaries, the FO said.

The German foreign minister's visit to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan coincides with the completion of the US pullout from the war-torn country after 20 years.

In recent days, ahead of August 31 deadline for the US exit from Afghanistan and following the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has been emphasising the need for close coordination of the international community for restoring peace in the neighbouring country.

As part of Pakistan’s efforts in this regard, Foreign Qureshi left for a four-nation visit last week to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

After concluding the visit, Qureshi, had said that Afghanistan's neighbours were "fully aware" of the situation in Kabul and their approach towards the issue "was realistic".

"I had the opportunity to learn about their views on Afghanistan during my four-nation tour," he had said. "The entire region will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan," Qureshi had said, adding that the Taliban leadership was also in contact with all the countries.

"The people of Afghanistan have been dealing with wars for decades and want peace. They are suffering for the mistakes made in the past. We need to learn from the mistakes made in the past so that they are not repeated."