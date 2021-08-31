Dawn Logo

Int'l cooperation needed for ensuring stability in Afghanistan, says Qureshi alongside German FM

Dawn.comPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 01:34pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — Foreign Office Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — Foreign Office Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed on Tuesday the need for the international community's cooperation for ensuring stability in Afghanistan, as he addressed a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Islamabad.

Qureshi said he had invited the German foreign minister to Pakistan, where he would be better able to assess the situation.

"It will give you a very good holistic view of what the challenges are, what the concerns are, what the opportunities are and what needs to be done in the days ahead," he said, adding that the German foreign minister would also realise during his visit the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan.

"This is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," he said.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that Germany would make the right decisions in this regard.

Key trade partner

On bilateral relations with Germany, he said Germany has been an important investor in Pakistan and one of the largest trading partners in the European Union.

Qureshi added that there were possibilities of enhancing trade with Germany further and there were many areas where the two countries could develop economic linkages.

"There are opportunities that Germany must avail in special economic zones."

The foreign minister said expeditious German visa for Pakistanis would also be of significant help.

Evacuation efforts

Maas, who arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, said that while the Taliban had made commitments and pledges to form an inclusive government, it remained to be seen whether their promises were "reliable" in the coming days.

"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account."

He added that Germany was preparing in close coordination with others to organise charter flights after the Kabul airport became operable again.

"We are already seeing that people are travelling via land routes to the borders of Afghanistan, and we need procedures to bring these people to Germany if they are eligible," he said, adding that he had discussed the subject with Pakistani officials during the trip.

The foreign minister said he would be travelling to Doha and Qatar for the same purpose.

He thanked Pakistan for helping with evacuation from Kabul, adding that Germany stood prepared to support Afghanistan's neighbouring countries that would not abandon it in this time of crisis.

Maas said Germany was coordinating with Pakistan for the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan and will continue to do so in the future.

Earlier, the Associated Press of Pakistan shared a video of the German foreign minister on Twitter, stating that he was received by Qureshi at the Foreign Office (FO), where he also planted a sapling.

Prior to that, a statement issued by the FO on Monday said Maas and Qureshi would hold official talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions," the statement said.

It added that the two ministers were also expected to discuss matters of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and trade, security, defence, cultural and academic spheres.

During the visit, Foreign Maas will also meet other high-level dignitaries, the FO said.

The German foreign minister's visit to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan coincides with the completion of the US pullout from the war-torn country after 20 years.

In recent days, ahead of August 31 deadline for the US exit from Afghanistan and following the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has been emphasising the need for close coordination of the international community for restoring peace in the neighbouring country.

As part of Pakistan’s efforts in this regard, Foreign Qureshi left for a four-nation visit last week to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

After concluding the visit, Qureshi, had said that Afghanistan's neighbours were "fully aware" of the situation in Kabul and their approach towards the issue "was realistic".

"I had the opportunity to learn about their views on Afghanistan during my four-nation tour," he had said. "The entire region will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan," Qureshi had said, adding that the Taliban leadership was also in contact with all the countries.

"The people of Afghanistan have been dealing with wars for decades and want peace. They are suffering for the mistakes made in the past. We need to learn from the mistakes made in the past so that they are not repeated."

Afghan War
Pakistan

Comments (6)
M. Saeed
Aug 31, 2021 01:38pm
Let us be very specific. International cooperation, except India, needed for ensuring durable stability in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Aug 31, 2021 02:03pm
Pakistan always need help of International communities starting from Money to Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Murtaza
Aug 31, 2021 02:08pm
Pakistan foreign ministry needs to learn from Germany. In order to safely return their people the foreign minister himself comes here and thanks Pakistan. We wish our foreign ministry could do even a fraction of what the German ministry did for their people abroad. Pakistanis abroad should have some kind of confidence in their government back home.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng.
Aug 31, 2021 02:20pm
does mr, qureshi realise that the international cooperation and the US plus the West conspiracy, that is cleverly planned through their UNSC resolution, cannot go hand in hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2021 02:21pm
Super work, FM SMQ, true nemesis of the Hindutva brigade. Watch them express their frustration now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2021 02:23pm
Once again, the dynamic and debonair Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0

