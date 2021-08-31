Dawn Logo

In pictures: Triumphant Taliban march on Kabul airport after US troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban leaders have pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.
APPublished 31 Aug, 2021 01:37pm

The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on just before dawn on Tuesday, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war.

Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.

In a show of control, turbaned Taliban leaders were flanked by the group's elite Badri unit as they walked across the tarmac.

The commandos in camouflage uniforms proudly posed for photos.

"Afghanistan is finally free," Hekmatullah Wasiq, a top Taliban official, told The Associated Press on the tarmac.

"The military and civilian side (of the airport) are with us and in control. Hopefully, we will be announcing our cabinet. Everything is peaceful. Everything is safe."

Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the main entrance gate of the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the main entrance gate of the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, holding shawl) arrives as he is accompanied by officials to address a media conference at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, holding shawl) arrives as he is accompanied by officials to address a media conference at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban fighters stand inside an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban fighters stand inside an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

A member of the Taliban (C) walks out of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
A member of the Taliban (C) walks out of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 3. — AFP
Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 3. — AFP

A Taliban fighter sits inside the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
A Taliban fighter sits inside the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal in Kabul on August 31. — AFP
Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Header image: Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 31. — AFP

Shezi
Aug 31, 2021 02:16pm
Worst defeat than Vietnam for America.
Faisal Ahmed
Aug 31, 2021 02:18pm
A well deserved independence
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2021 02:23pm
Probably the most iconic moments of the 21st century.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 31, 2021 02:25pm
Independence day for Afghanistan after over twenty years occupation. Well done Talibans, yours resilience, determination and bravery has significantly contributed towards your victory - this is the ground reality.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2021 02:28pm
A grave and grim historic lesson for all attacking, invading, occupying, holding, abusing, bombing, killing, and annexing armed forces of the world including India and Israel to read the "writing on the wall" and immediately withdraw its illegal, immoral and unethical armies from the invaded, holding, occupying and annexed lands and territories that don't belong to them.
