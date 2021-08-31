Dawn Logo

Troops from Kabul exit via Islamabad

Mohammad AsgharPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 09:03am
This file photo shows A CH-47 Chinook being loaded onto a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The exit from Afghanistan of Nato personnel and those of its allied countries has gained momentum, while about 3,500 foreigners evacuated from the neighbouring country are staying in various Islamabad hotels, it emerged on Monday.

The airport has seen several special flights leaving for cities in the Middle East and Europe. A flight carrying 106 Nato troops left for Belgium on Monday afternoon. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told Dawn that 13,500 foreigners evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in Pakistan since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, with 3,500 residing in various hotels in Islamabad.

“A total of 13,500 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan on 186 flights since the Taliban took control of Kabul, while 9,500 of them have gone to their own countries,” he said. Twenty aircraft from various countries, both commercial and military, were parked at the Islamabad airport, the minister said. Individuals evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in the capital and then depart for their respective countries.

Asked whether some foreigners were staying at the US embassy, Mr Sarwar said: “Some diplomats could be staying there, but I don’t know exactly.”

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2021

joe
Aug 31, 2021 09:18am
We should cash in on this. No point of doing this for free.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 31, 2021 09:19am
Taliban determination and success
Tman
Aug 31, 2021 09:41am
Well done Pakistan while instigator India is no where to be seen.
