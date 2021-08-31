Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2021

FO concerned over illicit sale of radioactive material in India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 09:15am
A file photo of the building of the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — Suhail Yusuf/File
A file photo of the building of the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — Suhail Yusuf/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday expressed concern over lax arrangements in India for security of nuclear and other radioactive materials, including the imported ones.

The concern was expressed after third instance of seizure of stolen radioactive material in India over the past four months.

Indian authorities had last week recovered four mineral-like rocks weighing 250.5gm, which are believed to be extremely expensive radioactive material Californium. The seized material, if original, is approximately valued at Indian Rs4,250 crore.

Earlier in May and June over 7kg and more than 6kg of uranium were recovered from unauthorised people in India in separate incidents.

“We have noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India. In the latest incident, as per media reports, two persons were arrested for illegal possession of Californium which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance,” the FO spokesman said.

“It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen. As in the previous cases, the arrested individuals apparently got hold of the radioactive material by purchasing it from inside India,” he added. He said that repeated incidents not only point to the possible existence of a nuclear black market, but also indicates the lax arrangements in India to secure imported SRS material.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tman
Aug 31, 2021 09:44am
India needs money and this one way to make cheap and easy money.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The butcher’s bill
Updated 30 Aug 2021

The butcher’s bill

Daesh, which didn’t exist before the US invaded Iraq, is a true child of American foreign policy.

Editorial

31 Aug 2021

Unclear PDM goals

THE opposition alliance PDM woke up from its deep slumber and held a well-attended rally in Karachi, its first big...
US drone strikes
Updated 31 Aug 2021

US drone strikes

Instead of America acting on its own, the anti-IS effort should be spearheaded by the Afghans.
31 Aug 2021

Climate change concerns

WITH the effects of climate change unfolding everywhere, it is a pity that the collective sense of purpose needed to...
Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...