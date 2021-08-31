Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2021

Govt debt up by 22pc to Rs38.7tr in two years

Shahid IqbalPublished August 31, 2021 - Updated August 31, 2021 08:16am
The central government’s domestic debt reached Rs26.265tr at the end of fiscal FY21 compared to Rs23.282tr in FY20. — AFP/File
The central government’s domestic debt reached Rs26.265tr at the end of fiscal FY21 compared to Rs23.282tr in FY20. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The central government’s total debt has increased by 21.7 per cent to Rs38.7 trillion during the last two years with a major rise in domestic debt.

The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday showed that during the past couple of years, the government’s domestic and external debts stood at Rs38.69tr at the end of the fiscal FY21 compared to Rs31.78tr in FY19. The debts in FY20 were Rs35.1tr.

The external debt (in terms of rupees) did not show much difference as it rose to Rs12.42tr compared to Rs11.055tr in FY19. However, the government’s external debt did not include loans from the International Monetary Fund and foreign exchange liabilities.

The central government’s domestic debt went up by 26.7pc during the past two years making it more difficult to bear the enlarging size of debt servicing which eats up one third of the ann­ual budget of the country.

According to the SBP, the domestic debt increased by much higher speed compared to external debt. The slower growth of external debt could be the result of very low current account deficit of 0.6pc of GDP in FY21.

The central government’s domestic debt reached Rs26.265tr at the end of fiscal FY21 compared to Rs23.282tr in FY20, showing an increase of 12.8pc. It was up by 26.7pc compared to Rs20.732tr in FY19. During the last two years the domestic debt rose by Rs5.533tr.

Within domestic debts, the long-term debt jumped to Rs19.556tr in FY21 compared to Rs17.7tr in FY20 and Rs15.23 in FY19.

The government relied heavily on long-term domestic debt, mostly Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), which has increased to Rs14.59tr at the end of FY21 compared to Rs10.933tr in 2019.

Foreign investors have also been allowed to invest in domestic bonds like PIBs and treasury bills which increased the investment while the government found it easy to accumulate more debts to bridge the fiscal gap.

The country’s debt to GDP ratio is much higher than the limit of 60pc. Analysts believe the current ratio is 78pc of GDP.

The worst part of this rising debt is the increasing size of repayments which eats up a major part of public sector development plan depriving the country from investments and growth.

The external debts increased by 8.2pc during a year, but the debt servicing declined during FY21, the SBP reported.

The data shows that the external debts increased by $7.232 billion to $95.117bn at the end of fiscal year FY21. The external debt at the end of FY20 was $87.885bn.

However, the external debt servicing decreased by $1.154bn to $13.242bn in FY21 from $14.578bn in FY20.

The debt servicing declined because of non-payments on many external accounts in FY21. Due to spread of Covid19, some payments were delayed by the donor countries and donor organisations. The government requires about $20bn during FY22 for making payments.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Sabir
Aug 31, 2021 08:26am
IK's economic policies are flawed.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 31, 2021 08:57am
Another great achievement by regime, soon we will got tax on air as well, cause there is no way for government to manage it's gigantic size and ultra luxury expenditure.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 31, 2021 09:17am
Pakistani economy is a sinking Titanic
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Aug 31, 2021 09:20am
IK is making people fool by telling them that he is paying back pervious loans by getting new loans .This fake PM has destroyed Almost every sector of economy .
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 31, 2021 09:32am
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, “ Pakistani economy is a sinking Titanic” It’s was always a fishing boat.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Aug 31, 2021 09:33am
Great achievement!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 31, 2021 09:38am
The debt amounts to almost 200,000 Rs for each man , woman and child in the population ! This is more than what most people earn in a year !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The butcher’s bill
Updated 30 Aug 2021

The butcher’s bill

Daesh, which didn’t exist before the US invaded Iraq, is a true child of American foreign policy.

Editorial

31 Aug 2021

Unclear PDM goals

THE opposition alliance PDM woke up from its deep slumber and held a well-attended rally in Karachi, its first big...
US drone strikes
Updated 31 Aug 2021

US drone strikes

Instead of America acting on its own, the anti-IS effort should be spearheaded by the Afghans.
31 Aug 2021

Climate change concerns

WITH the effects of climate change unfolding everywhere, it is a pity that the collective sense of purpose needed to...
Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...