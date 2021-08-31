Ex-bureaucrat accused of killing cat in Islamabad released on bail

ISLAMABAD: A retired senior bureaucrat, Abdul Qayyum, arrested by police on the charge of killing a cat, was released on bail, police said.

The retired official was arrested by Lohi Bher police on Sunday after a cat was found hanged inside his house, located in Bahria Town. A man residing in the same locality spotted the animal and informed police.

The animal was taken to the veterinarian so the cause of its death could be determined, police said.

A case was registered against the owner of the house under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), in response to a complaint lodged by an animal welfare activist Anila Umair and was shifted to the police station The suspect has also allegedly been involved in domestic violence.

A police officer told Dawn that during preliminary investigation, the man denied this allegation and told police that two cats were fighting inside his house and there was a loop of rope around the neck of one animal.

During the fight, the cat with the rope around its neck, fell from the stairs which led to it dying by hanging as the rope got stuck in a pipe, he added.

However, police did not agree with the suspect’s statement as cats are not usually found with ropes around their neck.

After recovery of the cat, the police were also informed about the suspect’s involvement in domestic violence. However it is yet to be established. The police are collecting details regarding the man, including about his attitude and behaviour with others, including neighbours, the official said, adding report from the veterinarian is also awaited.

As per the circumstances, the cat was killed first and later hanged, he said.

Section 429 of PPC is a bailable offence and has a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment, the officer said.

