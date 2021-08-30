Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

Pakistan's borders are secure, armed forces prepared to meet any situation: COAS

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 10:35pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa talks to parliamentarians at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. — Screengrab via ISPR video
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa talks to parliamentarians at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. — Screengrab via ISPR video

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday affirmed that Pakistan's borders were secure despite the challenges the country faces and that the armed forces were "prepared to meet any situation".

He made the comment during a briefing given to members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, and the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence during their visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the parliamentarians had an "exhaustive interactive session" with the army chief and were briefed about the security situation along the country's borders as well as the Pakistan Army's efforts for peace and security.

Read | Pakistan side of Afghan border is secure: DG ISPR

During the briefing, Gen Bajwa said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, have "achieved unprecedented successes" in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to Pakistan.

Due to "timely steps" taken by the armed forces for management of the western border zone, Pakistan's borders were secure despite challenges, the statement quoted the army chief as saying.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman (C) and other parliamentarians receive a briefing at the GHQ on Monday. — Screengrab via ISPR video
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman (C) and other parliamentarians receive a briefing at the GHQ on Monday. — Screengrab via ISPR video

The chief of army staff also underscored the importance of restoring peace in war-torn Afghanistan for sustainable development of the South Asian region.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan Army's support to the Kashmir cause and the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to the statement by the military's media affairs wing. "The world must know that without peaceful resolution of [the] Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain elusive," he said.

The briefing ended with the "resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach", the ISPR statement said.

It was the first security briefing given by the military authorities to parliamentarians since the Taliban took over Afghanistan and the deadly terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic State group in the neighbouring country.

A similar briefing was given to parliamentary leaders of political parties at Parliament House on July 1 during which military and intelligence leaders had called for avoiding divisive politics on issues of national interest, and cautioned that strategic challenges and related policy shift in external relations could have repercussions for the country.

The most recent briefing came a day after three security men and two civilians were martyred in firing from the Afghan side of the border and IED (improvised explosive device) attacks in different areas of the merged districts.

Terrorists from inside Afgha­nistan opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district on Sunday. Troops responded in a befitting manner. According to intelligence reports, two to three terrorists were killed and three to four terrorists got injured.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Aug 30, 2021 10:36pm
His performance calls for a second extension.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...