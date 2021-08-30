Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

PDM's Karachi rally may have been more effective if women were allowed to participate: Bilawal

Dawn.comPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 07:48pm
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Sukkur on Monday. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell Twitter
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Sukkur on Monday. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell Twitter

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday took a jibe at the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Karachi a day earlier, saying "maybe the rally would have been more effective if they (PDM) gave women permission to participate."

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, he said he could not comment on whether the PDM rally — the alliance's first power show after a months-long lull — was "successful", adding that the PPP believed all democratic parties should play their role.

However, it would have been "more effective" if the PDM allowed women to participate in the rally, he said.

"This is not Afghanistan. This is Karachi, capital of Sindh," he remarked.

He questioned how a country and a city could be run when "even a home cannot be run without a woman", recalling that Pakistan was the first Muslim country to appoint a female prime minister.

No society can progress until men and women are equal participants in economy and politics, the PPP chairperson said. "Maybe this was a reason that Karachi rejected them (PDM) and that [an] impression could not be built as in the past."

However, there was "more time" and the PDM would hold more events, he said. "Our best wishes are with them — that the government is harmed from their movement instead of benefitted because till now, we think the government is benefitting from the PDM's way of [doing] politics."

He shared that he had asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to talk to PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and inform them that "we are present if they need anything."

'PPP showed way to whole country to get rid of PM'

Bilawal said the PPP had "showed a way to the whole country to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan" when it managed to make former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani win in the Senate polls in March instead of PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

He said that if the other opposition parties agreed to "first attack Punjab and then go the national level, then this government will go home".

If the opposition was serious, then it could pull off "such a big feat, the example of which you won't find in the democratic system" similar to how it had "defeated the prime minister from his own electoral college" during the Senate polls, he added.

Talking about mass resignations — the issue which led to PPP's separation from the alliance — the PPP chairperson said the PDM parliamentarians should resign "on principle since we are not together [and] that was their problem".

The votes of PDM members who were a part of the National Assembly were being "wasted", he claimed.

Bilawal invited the opposition to support the PPP, stressing that it could "not only give a tough time to the government but also remove it".

Delay in LG elections

Responding to a question, the PPP chairperson said it was a "misunderstanding" that the Sindh government did not want to hold local government elections.

He claimed that a "fake census was conducted to snatch the rights and resources from the province and people", citing it as the reason for the delay in holding elections for local bodies.

He noted that the Sindh government had written twice, asking for a joint sitting of parliament to be held on the issue of the 2017 census, but the demand was not accepted.

"As soon as this issue concludes, we will be first in carrying out local bodies elections and also win them."

Read: Sindh govt expresses inability to hold LG polls

The PPP "respected democracy and national mandate" which is why local bodies were able to complete their five-year term unlike in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Glen Anwer BAYAT
Aug 30, 2021 06:56pm
There's always some excuse for failure isn't there?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 30, 2021 07:02pm
What else can he say to make his presence felt, look busy, rally support, stay afloat, thumb his impression, get counted and above all, remain in the powerful multimedia limelight?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq Jawed
Aug 30, 2021 07:03pm
How do these misogynist Mullahs intend to win a democratically held elections if they ban over 50% of the population from participating.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 30, 2021 07:04pm
Calm down!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 30, 2021 07:13pm
Didn’t senator Gillani also loose the senate chairman election? Guess Bilawal has forgotten that
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 30, 2021 07:25pm
Does he really deserve a seat in NA. Alas that these kinds of people were elected.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Aug 30, 2021 07:29pm
Not allowing women? This is the 21st century
Reply Recommend 0
erum
Aug 30, 2021 07:39pm
baby trying to be helpful, patch-up and join the play group again?
Reply Recommend 0
erum
Aug 30, 2021 07:44pm
his hair line appears to be receding. time to get him married and take responsibility of his household (earn an honest living). the nation can wait a decade, two or four.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 30, 2021 07:50pm
Males, females and shemales, all should be allowed to attend.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 30, 2021 07:50pm
Womens was allowed. Why you had not attend this rally?
Reply Recommend 0
Indian delta
Aug 30, 2021 07:54pm
Wasn’t Bilawal invited??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...