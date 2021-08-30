Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

Palestinian president, Israeli defence minister hold rare talks

AFPPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 03:25pm
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. — AFP
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. — AFP

Israel's defence minister met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a rare high-level meeting, but a source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insisted on Monday his government had no plans to reboot peace talks.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz met Abbas in Ramallah for what were reportedly the first direct talks between an Israeli cabinet member and the 86-year-old Palestinian leader in several years.

The meeting, which Gantz's office said focused on “security policy, civilian and economic issues”, came just hours after Bennett returned from Washington where he met US President Joe Biden.

Biden said he would urge Bennett to find ways “to advance peace and security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians”.

According to a defence ministry statement, Gantz told Abbas that Israel “seeks to take measures that will strengthen the PA's (Palestinian Authority) economy”.

“They also discussed shaping the security and economic situations in the West Bank and in Gaza,” and agreed to “continue communicating further,” it added.

A source close to Bennett said that the meeting focused on “issues between the defence establishment and the Palestinian Authority”.

“There is no peace process with the Palestinians nor will there be,” under Bennett's leadership, said the source who requested anonymity.

The Gantz-Abbas meeting included the head of the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, Ghasan Alyan, senior PA official Hussein Al Sheikh and Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj.

Gantz's office said he and Abbas had held “a one-on-one meeting” after the broader talks.

Al Sheikh confirmed the meeting on Twitter but the PA was not immediately available to comment on its substance.

Hamas vs Abbas

Bennett, 49, took office in June as head of an eclectic coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats.

He is a long-standing opponent of Palestinian statehood and the former head of a council that lobbies for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Jewish settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

But despite Bennett's personal views, his government has sought to warm ties with the PA, which had effectively collapsed under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in power from 2009 until June this year.

Netanyahu, also a pro-settlement right-winger long reviled by Palestinians, further alienated Abbas through his tight embrace of former US president Donald Trump, accused of extreme pro-Israel bias.

Palestinian division

Bennett's government has indicated a desire to boost the PA amid concern over a fresh conflict with Hamas which controls Israeli-blockaded Gaza and is a rival of Abbas's secular Fatah movement.

An 11-day conflict in May between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza marked the worst hostilities in the area since 2014 and unrest has persisted despite an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas condemned the Abbas-Gantz meeting, charging that it “deepens Palestinian political division”.

Abbas has tightened his hold over the PA since his election in 2006.

He cancelled elections set for May and July that would have been the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.

The veteran leader cited Israel's refusal to allow voting in annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as their future capital.

But some Palestinian experts said Abbas baulked when it seemed clear Hamas was poised to rout Fatah at the polls.

Abbas's PA has also come under mounting global criticism over an alleged crackdown on internal opposition following the death in Palestinian custody of a prominent activist.

The United Nations and European Union last week expressed alarm over a spate of arrests targeting leading critics of Abbas and the PA.

Israel
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...