Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

UNSC to convene emergency meeting on Afghanistan today

Dawn.comPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 12:18pm
This file photo shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the UN headquarters in New York on March 12, 2018. — Reuters/File
Envoys of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting today (Monday) to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan following the US drawdown and Taliban takeover of the war-ravished country, according to Radio Pakistan.

The state broadcaster reported that France and Britain are expected to submit a resolution in the meeting, proposing the establishment of a safe zone in Kabul for the protection of those trying to leave Afghanistan and continuing humanitarian operations in the country.

Meanwhile, the US will also host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers for several countries to discuss the future strategy in Afghanistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

The state broadcaster quoted the US State Department as saying that as the evacuation from Kabul would enter its final day, the US would hold a meeting with key partners in Afghanistan.

It said representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) would attend the meeting.

The meetings have been scheduled as the deadline for evacuations from Kabul looms, with the Taliban maintaining the US must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date.

They also follow a deadly attack at Kabul airport, which claimed over 100 lives, including 13 US troops.

ISIS-Khorasan, affiliate of Islamic State in Afghanistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack, leading Us President Joe Biden to order American military commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) assets, leadership and facilities.

Amid rising fears pertaining to the threat posed by the ISIS-K in an anticipated security vacuum in an Afghanistan lacking American presence, the US claimed the next day to have killed one of the planners of the Kabul airport attack in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

A day later, American forces claimed they had targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport in yet another drone strike.

This followed reports of rockets hitting a neighbourhood near Kabul’s international airport today morning (Monday).

While reports suggest that the newfound threat in Afghanistan has paved the way for the US and Taliban to enter a new era of cooperation, so as to put up a united front against the ISIS-K, uncertainties remain.

Western countries are still wary that the Taliban, who once sheltered Osama bin Laden's Al Qaeda, will allow Afghanistan to turn again into a haven for militants, even when the Taliban say they will not let the country be used by terrorists.

Nation
Aug 30, 2021 12:41pm
Key partners of US! Of course India will be in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Aug 30, 2021 12:44pm
PM IK has been repeatedly ignored by Biden. He is not getting that importance as he wants to have. He need to spend more time fixing Pakistan's issue and leave world's problem to more prosperous countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Raza
Aug 30, 2021 12:49pm
I never see them conducting emergency meeting for Kashmir... If double face had a Name: UNSC
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 30, 2021 12:51pm
UNSC meeting chaired by India?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 30, 2021 12:52pm
The 8dea of creatiin of safe haven is very good and should be agreed upon.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 30, 2021 12:53pm
The idea of creation of safe haven in Afghanistan for Afghans willing to leave the country is very good and should be agreed upon.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 30, 2021 01:07pm
An attempt in futility by racist, bigot, liar, prejudiced, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, crooked, cruel, cunning, corrupt, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies to look important and thumb their impression for the remaining two days at the helm of UNSC but in essence, do nothing solid and tangible.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 30, 2021 01:08pm
India's last nag.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 30, 2021 01:18pm
------meeting still under heavily partisan Indian Chairman!!!
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Aug 30, 2021 01:36pm
@Asim Raza, Just a Western tool to legitimise their theft and plunder. Muslims need to stand together on their own
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 30, 2021 01:37pm
UNSC is only the platform where, all members enjoys a cup of tea in chilled Air-Condition. Many Meetings more Discussion but no action will be taken like Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0

