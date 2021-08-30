PDM rallies to cause hike in Covid cases: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government is not at all worried over ‘out-of-season’ public gatherings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but certainly concerned that these rallies may lead to spread of coronavirus.

“The opposition could hold its public gatherings once the pandemic is over,” he suggested while talking to different delegations who called on him here on Sunday, says a press release.

Mr Qureshi said all movements of the opposition against the PTI government had failed during the last three years and their fresh and future initiatives would meet the same fate as well. “Where are those who were on roads to get the resignation of Prime Minister Imran khan?” he asked.

He said the country was on the path to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition propaganda could not stop this journey.

Dismisses PDM’s Karachi gathering as ‘out-of-season’

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability of the looters would continue.

He claimed that the National Accountability Bureau was working independently and impartially and there was no pressure on it from the government side. “The PTI government will not accept any internal or external pressure in this regard,” he added.

The minister said the opposition lacked agenda for the development of the country.

“Its sole agenda is to push the country towards chaos and anarchy.”

According to him, it has become a tradition in the country to loot national wealth, make properties and flee abroad, “but this will not happen now. For the first time in the history of the country, powerful people have been brought to book.”

Afghanistan

The minister said his recent visit to four neighboring countries of Afghanistan —Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Tur­kmenistan and Iran — was fruitful as he had a chance to know the the point of view of the leadership of these countries over the issue.

He said Pakistan was moving forward with an intention of restoring a durable peace in Afghanistan.

“The entire region’s peace is linked with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants such a political solution to the Afghan issue where all the stakeholders are united for a long-lasting and permanent peace,” he said.

He said the people of Afghanistan were facing war since several decades but now they wanted peace.

He said that talks with the United Kingdom, USA and China were held for the restoration of peace in Afghanis­tan and all of them appreciated Islamabad’s efforts.

“Pakistan is providing assistance to the diplomatic staff of various countries, international representatives and citizens of various countries in their evacuation from Kabul. In the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the world is expressing its trust in Pakistan. However, apprehensions are still there and we have to be more careful,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had not closed its border with Afghanistan. “We are trying that nobody should cross the border without valid documents.”

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2021