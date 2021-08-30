Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

PDM rallies to cause hike in Covid cases: FM Qureshi

Shakeel AhmedPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 08:19am
This file photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News. — DawnNewsTV/File
This file photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News. — DawnNewsTV/File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government is not at all worried over ‘out-of-season’ public gatherings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but certainly concerned that these rallies may lead to spread of coronavirus.

“The opposition could hold its public gatherings once the pandemic is over,” he suggested while talking to different delegations who called on him here on Sunday, says a press release.

Mr Qureshi said all movements of the opposition against the PTI government had failed during the last three years and their fresh and future initiatives would meet the same fate as well. “Where are those who were on roads to get the resignation of Prime Minister Imran khan?” he asked.

He said the country was on the path to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition propaganda could not stop this journey.

Dismisses PDM’s Karachi gathering as ‘out-of-season’

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability of the looters would continue.

He claimed that the National Accountability Bureau was working independently and impartially and there was no pressure on it from the government side. “The PTI government will not accept any internal or external pressure in this regard,” he added.

The minister said the opposition lacked agenda for the development of the country.

“Its sole agenda is to push the country towards chaos and anarchy.”

According to him, it has become a tradition in the country to loot national wealth, make properties and flee abroad, “but this will not happen now. For the first time in the history of the country, powerful people have been brought to book.”

Afghanistan

The minister said his recent visit to four neighboring countries of Afghanistan —Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Tur­kmenistan and Iran — was fruitful as he had a chance to know the the point of view of the leadership of these countries over the issue.

He said Pakistan was moving forward with an intention of restoring a durable peace in Afghanistan.

“The entire region’s peace is linked with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants such a political solution to the Afghan issue where all the stakeholders are united for a long-lasting and permanent peace,” he said.

He said the people of Afghanistan were facing war since several decades but now they wanted peace.

He said that talks with the United Kingdom, USA and China were held for the restoration of peace in Afghanis­tan and all of them appreciated Islamabad’s efforts.

“Pakistan is providing assistance to the diplomatic staff of various countries, international representatives and citizens of various countries in their evacuation from Kabul. In the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the world is expressing its trust in Pakistan. However, apprehensions are still there and we have to be more careful,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had not closed its border with Afghanistan. “We are trying that nobody should cross the border without valid documents.”

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fatcrack
Aug 30, 2021 08:27am
And PTI rallies don't?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...