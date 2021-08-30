Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

PIA awaiting Afghan permission to resume flights

Mohammad AsgharPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 08:55am
A file photo of a Pakistan International Airlines plane. — APP/File
A file photo of a Pakistan International Airlines plane. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines, the only commercial airline that conducted flights from Kabul since the Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital to different cities of Afghanistan, has put on hold its operations and is waiting for Afghan authorities’ permission to resume flights to Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif and other cities.

The PIA has received requests from 7,000 to 8,000 Afghan nationals — including journalists, employees of multinational companies, UN workers and others — who want to leave Afghanistan for European Union countries, Canada and the US.

A spokesman for PIA confirmed that the national flag carrier had received requests from seven to eight thousand people who wanted to leave Afghanistan but due to uncertain security and administration situation at Kabul airport, the PIA could not operate flights to Afghanistan’s capital.

“There are no ATC, radar and other facilities to operate commercial flights to Kabul and, therefore, the PIA flights have been placed on hold,” the spokesman said.

The national flag carrier has received requests from thousands of people willing to leave Afghanistan

The Pakistan International Airlines operated seven special flights and repatriated 1,460 foreigners stranded in Afghanistan since Taliban captured Kabul, but owing to some unforeseen circumstances, more flights could not be operated even though three planes and staff were ready to fly to Kabul.

Due to Taliban’s ban on Afghan nationals to leave the country, the PIA did not operate special flights and instead the national flag carrier asked travellers to reach Kabul airport on their own. The PIA would send planes there to repatriate people because the airline could not take responsibility for bringing passengers to the airport.

“The Taliban do not want a brain drain and they have already announced an amnesty for Afghan people. However, they have allowed foreigners to leave Afghanistan for their home countries,” the spokesman said.

The European Union and Asian Development Bank have sought help from Pakistan International Airlines to evacuate their employees from Afghanistan.

They have requested the CEO of PIA and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to send a special aircraft on humanitarian grounds for evacuation of members of an EU delegation and their dependents who are stranded in Kabul.

Following these requests, the PIA planned to run three special flights to Kabul on Monday, but the schedule had to be cancelled because of lack of “permission” from Taliban authorities in Kabul.

The mass evacuation plan for foreigners could not be started even on Saturday due to unknown reasons. However, preparations for accommodating transit and other passengers in three different hotels of Rawalpindi have been made with tightened security.

Pakistan has offered 21-day transit visas to foreign nationals leaving Afghanistan and it is making necessary arrangements to host them during that period. The foreigners staying in Pakistani hotels will have to bear their expenses.

After the suicide bombing near Kabul airport, the international community has started evacuation of foreigners and Afghan nationals through military planes and many foreign nationals have been using Islamabad as a transit facility before departing for their respective countries.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts amid extremely difficult and complex circumstances for helping the IMF staff and securing a corridor for them to the airport and their evacuation from Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...