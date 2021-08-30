Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

Points earned through remittances to be redeemed in cash

Khaleeq KianiPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 07:44am
A remitter of $25,000 a year would be entitled to a reward of about Rs46,575 on the basis of the points accumulated by him/her. — Reuters/File
A remitter of $25,000 a year would be entitled to a reward of about Rs46,575 on the basis of the points accumulated by him/her. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow redemption in cash of reward points earned by overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances back home through official channels under the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) to be launched on Oct 1.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a discussion on the programme, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin “requested that the decision of ECC on the NRLP be ratified with the stipulation that the points/rewards earned by the remitters may also be redeemed in cash,” said the minutes of the meeting seen by Dawn.

The cabinet approved the programme as well as the minister’s request that reward points “earned by remitters under the NRLP may also be redeemed in cash”.

While presiding over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Aug 11, the finance minister had approved the NRLP, envisaging incentives for overseas Pakistanis so that “positive trajectory of remittances” could be sustained.

“The NRLP will offer incentives/rewards to overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances to Pakistan based on points accumulation structure,” said an official summary of the scheme.

The scheme was approved by the prime minister on July 2 and would cost the exchequer about Rs13.1bn this year.

The scheme likely to be launched with effect from Oct 1 would envisage 1 per cent reward points on an annual remittance of up to $10,000 equivalent, 1.25pc reward on up to $30,000 and 1.5pc reward points on annual remittances of more than $30,000.

Under the scheme, a remitter of $25,000 a year would be entitled to a reward of about Rs46,575 on the basis of the points accumulated by him/her. This means the first $10,000 in remittance would get reward points at the rate of 1pc, followed by 1.25pc for the next $15,000.

An Android- and IoS-based mobile app (both in English and Urdu) has already been developed for the purpose by 1-Link whose development cost has been borne by the banks.

The operating cost of the mobile app shall also be borne by the financial institutions. The remitters will be awarded points against each remittance transaction in accordance with the NRLP criteria as explained above. The NRLP will have three tiers — green, gold and platinum — having an added and built-in feature of a “Virtual Loyalty Card”.

The remitters shall register themselves as primary users and will be able to add one supplementary user as a beneficiary. All home remittances through formal channels are eligible under the scheme, including funds received through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Under the initiative, overseas Pakistanis shall be eligible to avail a number of services equivalent to the amount of the awarded points under NRLP against redemption of the accumulated points.

For instance, the reward points would be available for use against PIA tickers or payment for extra luggage on its international flights.

The Federal Board of Revenue would also entertain the accumulated reward points on duty payment on mobile phones under personal baggage, tax payment on purchase of locally manufactured vehicles or payment of duty on imported vehicles.

Likewise, the points would be redeemable against renewal of CNIC/NICOP or passport, premium payment of State Life Insurance, OPF’s school fee payment, and Utility Stores purchases. Separate counters would also be set up at airports for priority clearance, and banners for promotion, etc.

The financial budget for the scheme — based on the assumption that remitters equivalent to 25pc of remittances as of FY2021 will register for NRLP — is Rs13.107bn for FY2022.

The budget disbursement mechanism shall be the same as applicable under other incentive schemes for home remittances, whereby Participating Public Sector Entities (PPSEs) may submit their claims with the State Bank of Pakistan through 1-Link after verification of claims. The SBP will directly disburse funds to eligible PPSEs after receipt of funds from the finance ministry.

Remittances have always been considered a backbone of the economy and have been given special attention since almost 10 years with the introduction of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative and follow-up efforts to get overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through formal channels.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fatcrack
Aug 30, 2021 07:50am
Who cares, its lose lose proposition as the value of the PKR is and will constantly losing its value against the dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 30, 2021 08:07am
Why would we reedem points for airlines like pia.all this useless schemes should stop just give better rate than hunndi /hawal system and than you will seee every one sending theough banks.Its the rates thats the problem
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 30, 2021 08:43am
That’s very attractive.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Aziz
Aug 30, 2021 08:51am
How repatriation is linked? One can remit and wire back can still earn points?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Study skills
30 Aug 2021

Study skills

What skills do students need to streamline their studying ability?
Three years on
Updated 30 Aug 2021

Three years on

In Punjab, his team needs a total overhaul.
Afghanistan: what next?
Updated 29 Aug 2021

Afghanistan: what next?

The media should have made every effort to secure access to OBL’s meticulous records.

Editorial

Economy uplift
30 Aug 2021

Economy uplift

The economic slowdown and Covid-19 have left deep scars on the economy and the people.
30 Aug 2021

Undue favours?

THE system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy can suffer grievous harm when any of its components is...
30 Aug 2021

Covid milestone

LAST week, we crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50m doses administered since the vaccines arrived ...
PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...