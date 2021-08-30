Dawn Logo

3 personnel, 2 civilians martyred in terrorist attacks in merged districts

Bureau ReportPublished August 30, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 07:51am
SEPOY Jamal / SEPOY Ayaz
SEPOY Jamal / SEPOY Ayaz

PESHAWAR: Three security men and two civilians were martyred in firing from the Afghan side of the border and IED (improvised explosive device) attacks in different areas of the merged districts on Sunday.

Three terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces, the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) said.

Terrorists from inside Afgha­nistan opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district. Troops responded in a befitting manner. According to intelligence reports, two to three terrorists were killed and three to four terrorists got injured.

In the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamal and Sepoy Ayaz embraced martyrdom. Jamal, 28, was a resident of Mardan while 21-year-old Ayaz hailed from Chitral.

Officials said that terrorists opened fire on a check-post from the Afghan side in Bajaur.

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Islamabad strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future set-up in Afghanistan will not allow such activities, the ISPR said.

Security forces and civilians also came under attacks in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

Intelligence sources said that terrorists targeted a bomb disposal squad with an IED near the Sherwangi Kandy post in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan. Police said one sepoy embraced martyrdom.

Militants also attacked security forces and civilians with IEDs in the adjacent North Waziristan district. In the first attack, an IED went off near a security post in the Razmak subdivision in which one civilian was martyred while two others, including a soldier, suffered injuries.

Security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.

In the other incident, a vehicle supplying ration to security forces was hit with an IED in the Dirdoni area near Miramshah, causing injuries to two people. The wounded were taken to hospital where one of them, identified as Waliullah, was pronounced dead.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2021

Citizen
Aug 30, 2021 08:10am
No more Indian hand? Who to blame now?
Reply Recommend 0

