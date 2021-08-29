Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2021

PDM will reach Islamabad with sea of supporters to get rid of 'corrupt' PTI govt: Shehbaz

Dawn.comPublished August 29, 2021 - Updated August 30, 2021 01:02am
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C), and other PDM leaders stand during an anti-government rally in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C), and other PDM leaders stand during an anti-government rally in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses a PDM rally in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses a PDM rally in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said it had become inevitable for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to march to Islamabad with a "sea of supporters" to get rid of inflation and what he termed the "corrupt and lying" PTI government.

Addressing a massive rally of the opposition alliance in Karachi — its first such public gathering in months, Shehbaz hit out at the government, alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan had failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karachi and increased poverty and unemployment in the country.

He said PDM President and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be in the lead as "we will go to [Islamabad] with hundreds of thousands of people to end inflation and politically bury this fake and corrupt government."

The opposition leader recalled that Prime Minister Imran had announced a development package of Rs162 billion for Karachi in March 2019 and another Rs1.1 trillion package in 2020, claiming that the government had not released those funds "except a few pennies" till now.

"People are being misled through false promises," he alleged, saying the PML-N had worked with other stakeholders during its tenure and restored peace and ended extortion and targeted killings in Karachi.

Also read: Can the PDM survive?

Despite the government's claims, Shehbaz said, the prices of food items and electricity had sky-rocketed, while "Imran Khan speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina while sitting in his 350-kanal Banigala palace".

PDM supporters shout slogans during an anti-government rally in Karachi on August 29. — AFP
PDM supporters shout slogans during an anti-government rally in Karachi on August 29. — AFP

He said if the PDM was given the chance, inflation will decline again, employment opportunities will be generated and there will be education and medical facilities.

Shehbaz remarked that although the first Metro Bus service was started by the PML-N in Lahore in 2012, "the right to get the first Metro Bus was of Karachi."

He noted that Karachi generated a large chunk of the country's revenues and was looking after people from across the country "like a mother".

"But our treatment with this city that hosted people from across Pakistan was that of a stepmother," the PML-N leader added.

After a months-long lull, the PDM had on Saturday announced that it would relaunch its anti-government campaign by organising rallies and caravans across the country next month after Sunday's public meeting in Karachi.

Speaking after an hours-long meeting of the PDM, Rehman said the alliance had decided to go with “full force” against the government and make every effort for restoration of a “true, democratic and strong parliamentary system” in the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Nadra vs ECP
28 Aug 2021

Nadra vs ECP

Does the ECP have the capacity to register 18m individuals as voters by 2023?

Editorial

PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...
Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...