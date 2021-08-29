Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2021

US drone strike hits IS suicide bomber in Kabul: officials

AP | ReutersPublished August 29, 2021 - Updated August 29, 2021 08:38pm
A US official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan. — AP/File
A US official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan. — AP/File

American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport, US officials said, as the United States nears the end of its military presence in the city.

The strike is the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since a militant Islamic State (IS) group suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.

There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child. The Taliban initially described the two strikes as separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce and witnesses heard only one large blast on Sunday in the Afghan capital.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24-36 hours.

US officials had said they were particularly concerned about the local affiliate of IS attacking the airport as American troops depart, in particular the threat from rockets and vehicle-borne explosives.

One US official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan, and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the target had been carrying a “substantial amount of explosive material”.

Witnesses reported an explosion near the airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Following Thursday's suicide bombing, the US military launched a drone strike on Friday that it said targeted members of the group in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul.

That strike killed two “high-profile” IS-Khorasan planners and facilitators and wounded another, the Pentagon said.

US military cargo planes continued their runs into the airport on Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline earlier set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America's longest war.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imran khan
Aug 29, 2021 06:57pm
Desperate attempts to disrupt the situation
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Aug 29, 2021 07:46pm
Afghan people don't like Taliban but couple of selfish countries support to Taliban
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Nadra vs ECP
28 Aug 2021

Nadra vs ECP

Does the ECP have the capacity to register 18m individuals as voters by 2023?

Editorial

PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...
Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...