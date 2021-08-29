Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child

A rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport on Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child, an Afghan police chief said.

The rocket struck Kabul's Khuwja Bughra neighbourhood, said Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name. No group immediately claimed the attack, however, militants have fired rockets in the past.

Meanwhile, two US officials told Reuters that the United States had carried out a military strike in Kabul.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected IS-Khorasan militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

The developments come as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul's international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After a suicide attack by an affiliate of the militant Islamic State group killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased their security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

US military cargo planes continued their runs into the airport on Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline earlier set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America's longest war.