Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2021

UAE to resume visas for tourists vaccinated against Covid-19

AFPPublished August 29, 2021 - Updated August 29, 2021 01:25pm
Passengers are seen at the Dubai International Airport after resumption of some Emirates fights. — AFP/File
Passengers are seen at the Dubai International Airport after resumption of some Emirates fights. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will resume issuing visas to all tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Monday, a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.

The move comes amid a drop in coronavirus infections in the oil-rich Gulf country after it reported less than 1,000 cases per day last week for the first time in months.

The UAE's decision to reopen its doors to tourists from all countries was taken in order “to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth”, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday.

Those eligible would have to be fully inoculated with one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, which include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned countries,” WAM said.

“Passengers arriving on tourist visas must [undergo] a mandatory PCR test at the airport,” it added.

While life in the country has largely returned to normal amid the Covid pandemic, UAE continues to enforce strict rules on wearing masks and social distancing.

Dubai was last year counting on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020 — delayed a year by the health crisis and now set to open in October — to attract millions of visitors and boost the economy.

Heavily reliant on tourism, the emirate was one of the first destinations to open its doors to travellers, accepting tourists in July last year, just a few months after the pandemic took hold.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, has been more cautious, opening up to some visitors only in December.

The UAE has so far recorded more than 715,000 cases of Covid-19 infection, including 2,036 deaths.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Nadra vs ECP
28 Aug 2021

Nadra vs ECP

Does the ECP have the capacity to register 18m individuals as voters by 2023?

Editorial

PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...
Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...