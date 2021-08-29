Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2021

NCOC expands stricter Covid restrictions to 27 cities citing 'pressure on healthcare system'

Dawn.comPublished August 29, 2021 - Updated August 29, 2021 01:22pm
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (right) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speak to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (right) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speak to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday decided to expand its stricter coronavirus-related standard operation procedures (SOPs) to 27 cities citing the pressure on healthcare system.

On August 2, the NCOC had revised its SOPs for 13 cities namely Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan in Punjab; Peshawar and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh; Islamabad; Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in Azad Kashmir; and Gilgit and Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. The SOPs were to remain in effect from August 3 to 31.

The NCOC today extended the stricter SOPs to 14 more cities, including Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab; and Swat, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, Swat and Chitral in KP.

According to a press release issued by the NCOC, the restrictions would entail:

  • All commercial activities — except essential services — to be closed at 8pm
  • Two days in a week to be observed as safe days with provinces free to choose
  • Ban on indoor dining; outdoor dining allowed (till 10pm), takeaway and delivery will continue
  • Ban on indoor wedding ceremonies; outdoor wedding ceremonies with 300 guests allowed (till 10pm)
  • Ban on visiting shrines
  • Cinemas to remain closed
  • Contact sports to remain banned; indoor gyms allowed for vaccinated individuals
  • Normal working hours for public and private offices with 50 per cent staff attendance
  • Public transport to operate with 50pc occupancy; rail services to operate with 70pc
  • Amusement parks and swimming pools will remain closed; entry to public parks allowed subject to compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures
  • Educational institutions across the country to remain open for three days a week with 50pc attendance

The press release said the NCOC will conduct a review of the SOPs on September 13.

The fourth wave of the coronavirus continues to rage across Pakistan due to the presence of the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

All the while Pakistan has continued its inoculation campaign against Covid-19 with the milestone of over 50 million vaccine doses administered achieved on Friday.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Aug 29, 2021 01:32pm
India is doing 10 millions vaccination everyday , where is Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Aug 29, 2021 01:36pm
NCOC the only organization working 10/10.
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 29, 2021 01:42pm
@Ali , Ok thanks for sharing. Your job is done.
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 29, 2021 01:43pm
@Ali , Remember that water injections were given as a covid vaccination in India. Excellent 10 million water doses daily.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 29, 2021 01:48pm
Restrictions do not make sense given the visionary leadership of Pakistan. Wake up and get people vaccinated.
Reply Recommend 0
Kalim Raza
Aug 29, 2021 01:58pm
As usual, everyone was saying that Govt should strict actions before Muharram. But they don't and now everyone will suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
Xahid
Aug 29, 2021 02:15pm
@Ali , Indian population is 7 times more than Pakistan. Moreover, it is the people not NCOC who turn up sluggishly for vaccination
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Nadra vs ECP
28 Aug 2021

Nadra vs ECP

Does the ECP have the capacity to register 18m individuals as voters by 2023?

Editorial

PTI’s performance
Updated 29 Aug 2021

PTI’s performance

AT the completion of three years in power, the track record of the ruling PTI government does not match the promises...
29 Aug 2021

Karachi factory blaze

THE lives of working men and women in this country apparently have little value. When lives are lost in industrial...
29 Aug 2021

New PCB chairman

THE post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman can be a poisoned chalice. Ramiz Raja’s ascension to that post seems ...
Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...