Capital administration, police in dark about transit passengers from Afghanistan

Munawer AzeemPublished August 29, 2021 - Updated August 29, 2021 10:21am
A family from Afghanistan arrives with their belongings at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman on Aug 27. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The capital administration and police are still in the dark about international transit passengers expected to arrive from Afghanistan in the next few days, sources told Dawn.

Officers of the capital administration and police told Dawn on condition of anonymity that they had been asked to make arrangements for the accommodation and safety of international transit passengers who would start arriving in the capital any moment.

Since Aug 26, a number of high-level meetings had been held, which were attended by officers of the administration and police, followed by internal meetings between the administration and police authorities.

Though both the departments have been asked to make arrangements for these passengers, so far no guidelines and details have been shared with them, the officials said, adding that the police have been asked to deploy as much manpower as possible for the security of these passengers.

The police and capital administration have been asked to make arrangements as early as possible as their (passengers) arrival may start any time, they said.

Similar directives were issued to them on Thursday when 1,500 passengers were scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Friday, but their arrival was postponed for an indefinite period for unknown reasons, the officers said.

In absence of details, it is hard to make security arrangements, the officials said, adding that the issue was also brought to the notice of the relevant authorities and they assured the police and capital administration that in case of shortage of manpower and resources, assistance would be provided to them.

Keeping in view the status of the foreigners, they are being categorised into different groups, they said.

Those who are more vulnerable like security personnel, diplomats and natives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries would be provided extra security.

In this regard, safe hotels are being selected to lodge passengers hailing from Nato countries, the officers said.

Earlier, the capital administration had asked all hotels to place all vacant rooms at its disposal till further orders.

A notification issued from the office of the district magistrate said in view of the current situation across the border, thousands of people and passengers are expected to arrive in the capital. In order to facilitate the passengers, it is requested that reservations in all hotels of Islamabad may be closed from August 26 onwards for the next 21 days at least, it added.

Besides, intelligence gathering about suspects hiding in slums and rural areas is underway and details of Afghans living in Islamabad are being collected to identify new settlers, the officials added.

According to the survey held in 2019, there are five major settlements of Afghans in different localities, including Sabzi Mandi and Shahzad Town. Afghan families and individuals also live in Bhara Kahu, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Ramna, Shams Colony and Sihala police station areas.

When contacted, officers refused to give an official version on the issue and requested not to mention their names.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2021

