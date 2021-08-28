Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

Fazl accuses PPP of 'trying to stab' PDM in the back

Dawn.comPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 11:00pm
Maulana Fazlur Rehman (right) speaks at a press conference in Karachi on Saturday alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV
Maulana Fazlur Rehman (right) speaks at a press conference in Karachi on Saturday alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday assailed the PPP for attempting to "stab the opposition movement in its back", and gave a strong indication that the alliance had moved on from seeking any future reunions with the party.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif after a PDM meeting, Rehman said that the movement has only one target — which is to rid the country of the current ruling government.

"As far as the PPP is concerned, they tried with all seriousness to stab PDM in its back but we are not going on the offensive against them," he said.

"We don't want to fight two wars," the PDM chief said, adding that the PPP issue had become a thing of the past and called on reporters to refrain from bringing up the matter.

Editorial: With the PPP distancing itself from the PDM, the opposition coalition is today a ghost of its former self

Commenting on the PDM's Karachi rally scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday), Rehman said that the alliance would also raise the issues being faced by the people of Sindh.

He also dispelled reports that women had been barred from attending. "Women will participate in the rally and be given protection," he said.

During the press conference, the PDM chief said the leaders of all the political parties that were a part of the movement had expressed concerns over the "instability" in the country.

He said that the PDM will "lay down a web of rallies" in the country and also launch a road caravan so that citizens can protest for their rights.

He said that the PDM would meet in the first week of September to decide the order of the rallies and the schedule for the road caravan.

"The PDM has also decided that it will issue a white paper on the government's three-year performance. Work has begun [in this regard] and we will lay bare their performance in front of the people," he said.

Rehman rejects 'one-sided' elections reforms

Commenting on electoral reforms, Rehman said that the government will not be allowed to carry out one-sided reforms. "This is illegal and unconstitutional, we reject such reforms."

He said that the government was claiming to conduct transparent elections with the use of electronic voting machines when they had been rejected by the entire world. The Election Commission of Pakistan has also expressed its reservations, he said.

"This is a conspiracy against democracy, and like the Result Transmission System, an attempt to steal the elections."

He said that the meeting also took note of the historic inflation in the country, which had become an unbearable burden for the common man, and lashed out at the government's "anti-poor" policies.

Rehman said that the PDM also rejected the government's proposed media regulatory authority and stood in solidarity with the journalist community.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...