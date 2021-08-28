Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

Afghanistan's neighbours 'realistic' on Kabul situation, says Qureshi after four-nation tour

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 07:55pm
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sits down for an interview with Tolo News. — Screnshot courtesy: DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sits down for an interview with Tolo News. — Screnshot courtesy: DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who recently concluded a four-nation tour of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, has said that Afghanistan's neighbours were "fully aware" of the situation in Kabul and their approach towards the issue "was realistic".

In a statement issued on Saturday, the foreign minister detailed his findings after holding dialogues with regional leadership surrounding Afghanistan. "I had the opportunity to learn about their views on Afghanistan during my four-nation tour," he said.

"The entire region will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan," Qureshi said, adding that the Taliban leadership was also in contact with all the countries.

"The people of Afghanistan have been dealing with wars for decades and want peace. They are suffering for the mistakes made in the past. We need to learn from the mistakes made in the past so that they are not repeated."

If there is a positive message coming from Afghanistan, it should be encouraged, Qureshi said, adding that isolating Afghanistan would be detrimental to all.

The minister said the world was "expressing confidence" in Pakistan, adding that the country's role as a mediator in Afghanistan had also been praised.

"Pakistan is helping evacuate the diplomatic staff of several countries from Afghanistan," he said. "Pakistan International Airlines has played an important role in this regard."

Commenting on neighbouring India, he said that it was at the top of the list of "spoilers" in the region. He said India was carrying out "negative activities" to harm Pakistan and was bent upon destroying peace in the region.

The minister denied that the border with Afghanistan had been closed, adding that only "border management measures" have been taken.

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...