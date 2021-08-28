Dawn Logo

Mother, daughter pick out gang-rape suspects through identification parade in Lahore

Rana BilalPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 08:00pm
A mother and her daughter — who were allegedly gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue on August 22 — identified the suspects on Saturday through an identification parade, according to police

On Monday, the suspects were arrested after a case was registered on the woman's complaint under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the mother, 35, had told police that she and her 15-year-old daughter had reached Lahore from Vehari in a bus on August 22 at around 10pm. She said they hailed a green-coloured rickshaw at Thokar bus terminal to travel to her sister's house in Officers Colony, Saddar Cantonment Board.

The FIR quoted her as saying that the rickshaw driver and another man in the vehicle instead took them to a deserted place on LDA Avenue and raped her as well as her daughter.

On Saturday, Investigation Officer Muhammad Sarwar told an anti-terrorism court that the victims had been brought for an identification parade to Chung police station, where they picked out the suspects.

He informed the court that both the suspects — Umar Farooq and Munsib — were currently incarcerated at the district jail, Chung. He said the identification parade of the suspects had been completed.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Jabbar Dogar appeared on behalf of the state during the court hearing.

Later, the court summoned the suspects on August 30 to conduct legal proceedings against them.

On August 23, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that the suspects had past criminal records and were involved in multiple rape cases. "Suspect Umar Farooq is a habitual offender," he had said.

