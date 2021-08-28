Dawn Logo

India collapse again as England seal crushing win in third Test

AFP | ReutersPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 05:40pm
England's Craig Overton (C) celebrates with England's Haseeb Hameed (R) after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on August 28. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli walks off for 55 on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on August 28. — AFP
India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) in action on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on August 28. — AFP
England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India, 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 — made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss — which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.

The tourists resumed on Saturday on 215-2 but, with 80 overs bowled, England took the new ball straight from the start of Saturday's play.

From the moment Cheteshwar Pujara was lbw to Robinson without adding to his overnight 91, lbw playing no shot to Robinson, England were in complete command on Saturday, with Kohli falling soon afterwards for 55 — his first fifty of the series.

The match was a personal triumph for England captain Joe Root, who top-scored with 121 out of a total on 432 on his Headingley home ground.

It was Root's third century of the series and sixth of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, the rest of England's often fallible top order all posted fifties, with Dawid Malan compiling 70 on his Test recall after Dom Sibley was dropped from the team.

The fourth Test at the Oval starts on Thursday.

Comments (8)
M. Saeed
Aug 28, 2021 05:47pm
Pride often leads to doom.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Aug 28, 2021 05:48pm
Pathetic performance as expected. The Indian trolls will now come up with excuses yet again
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 28, 2021 05:59pm
We love England team, they are best and will beat India 5/0
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 28, 2021 06:05pm
Another capitulation and an innings defeat and yet after the first day, a cross-border troll observed: - "India will come back in 2nd inning and win or draw this test match"
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 28, 2021 06:18pm
@Multani, Disguised cross-border troll can't even accept the defeat with grace and coming up with some inane nonsense!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 28, 2021 06:23pm
@Multani, You had to come here to cry under a fake name? Oh Indians. What a truly sad lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Aug 28, 2021 06:32pm
England dominated from the start. It was a good thrashing.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 28, 2021 06:35pm
Indians are suffering from Delta virus.
Reply Recommend 0

