Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

Those who banned PIA are now seeking its help for Afghanistan evacuations: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 03:59pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Recounting international recognition for Pakistan on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said "those who banned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are now seeking assistance from the same airline for evacuation of their people" from the neighbouring country.

The minister made these remarks in reference to the ban imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on the PIA in July 2020 over safety deficiencies and issues surrounding authorisation processes of pilot licencing.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said the international powers must take decisions with rationale and not by force.

He said Pakistan had so far evacuated more than 4,400 people from Afghanistan, and of them, “PIA alone brought over 2,000 people to the country.”

“Apart from that, as many as 27,000 people arrived into Pakistan from the Chaman border and some from the Torkham border,” he said.

The minister said Afghan nationals possessing valid documents could come into Pakistan. “We will give our complete support to Afghanistan and it can only become stable if their institutions are intact.”

Chaudhry said the administrative vacuum in Afghanistan would further aggravate if the international community kept ignoring the war-ravaged country.

He remarked that the situation in Afghanistan could change if Pakistan’s advice was implemented and considered by the world. “We hold credit for prudent analysis on the Afghan situation and what was earlier said by our prime minister is now a reality,” he added.

The minister insisted that the world must not wait for Afghanistan to collapse. “We need to engage with authorities in Afghanistan and the world has the responsibility to help Afghans in governance along with maintaining social and political stability in the country.”

He highlighted that statements given by the Taliban to form an inclusive government were encouraging.

‘Valima at our expense’

The minister also took exception to the wedding ceremony of Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, in London a few days ago, saying “They should first get back here, face courts and return our money.”

Chaudhry claimed that the “Valima ceremony” of [Safdar] had a total cost of more than $1 million. “We don’t have objections to such weddings, but they should not be at our expense,” he added.

The information minister also said the PML-N must decide about its leadership as “some people are chasing Maryam Nawaz while others are following Shehbaz Sharif.”

‘Sindh needs to be held accountable’

Chaudhry, while turning his guns on the Sindh government, said the federal government transferred Rs1.9 trillion to the province in the last three years and asked the media to question the provincial administration about its spending.

“They can only think of ways to transfer money [given by the federal government] to Dubai,” he alleged.

The minister said Sindh was the only province where the administration was indifferent to the basic health needs of its citizens. “Sindh is even not willing to give health cards to its people,” he pointed out.

“If we ask the Sindh government about proper spending of money, they blame us for interfering in provincial affairs,” he said, adding that every department in Karachi sought bribes from people to serve them.

He said the federal government couldn’t undertake even basic development works until it had the power to govern a provincial government.

“The Supreme Court should implement Article 140-A of Constitution in this regard,” he appealed.

He said local government elections being planned by the Sindh government were a farce. “If the control of administration, funds and planning is kept by the chief minister then what will the local administration do?” he questioned.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Yasin
Aug 28, 2021 03:58pm
They know in both situations their people are at risk.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Aug 28, 2021 04:04pm
That is because they put such low value on the lives of Afghan civilians as oppose to their own citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 28, 2021 04:04pm
History will never pardon those who are leaving ordinary Afghans at mercy of fate
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 28, 2021 04:09pm
If Pakistan would have had the guts; they would have asked the EU to unban PIA first. But, not one person cares for it. Fawad can't make it happen, even if he wanted to.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 28, 2021 04:11pm
Spot on Chaudhry Sa'ab.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 28, 2021 04:11pm
Sir, are these services free of charge?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 28, 2021 04:14pm
We can not blame anyone else for taking action against PIA. I still do not know why the Minister and the Government decided to do that. Lets not gloat over other countries wanting to use services of PIA. I only hope PIA will charge market rate and there will be no corruption!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 28, 2021 04:19pm
Mr. Minister, who triggered this ban? It’s your government’s aviation minister whose unwanted remarks about pilot’s licenses started all this mess. So why are you complaining?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 28, 2021 04:19pm
Businesses are not done on favors..but based on profit and safety. Pakistan offers none.
Reply Recommend 0
General_Rani
Aug 28, 2021 04:37pm
whenever these ministers utter one thing, they don't think the connotation of it. Yes, PIA is less riskier than staying in Afghanistan, doesn't make PIA any less dangerous. Yes PIA have given fake licenses but there is still 1/100 chance that it can land safely, so people are taking this chance.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Aug 28, 2021 04:42pm
so why not capitalize on it? What is the purpose of saying this only to pakistanis. Charge others for the service and get some benefit.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...