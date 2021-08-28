Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

US says ISIS-K ‘planner’ of Kabul airport attack killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

Anwar IqbalPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 09:28am
A file photo of a drone. — Dawn/File
A file photo of a drone. — Dawn/File

The US military has said that it carried out a drone strike on Saturday at an ISIS- Khorasan (ISIS-K) group in eastern Afghanistan, killing a “planner” of this week’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesperson for the US Central Command, said in a statement.

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan,” Captain Urban said. “Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

The announcement did not identify the targeted individual but indicated that this could be the first of many reprisals at ISIS-K targets for Thursday’s terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport.

Over 100 people, including 13 US service members and 22 Taliban fighters, were killed in the attacks.

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks, prompting an immediate response from US President Joe Biden who addressed his nation on Thursday evening and vowed to punish the perpetrators,

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” the president declared.

Biden also ordered American military commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K “assets, leadership and facilities.”

The attack at the airport was one of the deadliest in nearly two decades of the US-led war in Afghanistan.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, said at a Friday afternoon news briefing that the militants were planning another attack in Kabul.

“The threat is ongoing, and it is active. Our troops are still in danger,” she said.

The attack at the Kabul airport has enraged Americans who were already unhappy with the Biden administration for Kabul’s collapse last week.

New York Times noted that President Biden’s pledge to “hunt down” the terrorists responsible for the attack “had grim echoes of warnings President George W. Bush made after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.”

Late on Friday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned US citizens still at the Kabul airport to “leave immediately.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sameer
Aug 28, 2021 09:32am
Another convenient black bag operation,
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 28, 2021 09:34am
ya very convenient
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 28, 2021 09:35am
Good job USA. Only USA can do retaliation in 24 hours..
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 09:36am
Very smooth. ISIS informed US and it's allies of their attack many hours before the attack. Then they attacked as planned. US Presidential said they will not spare the planner. Then US killed the planner. Great coordination and cooperation.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Aug 28, 2021 09:46am
I thought Taliban defeated USA and kicked them out?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 28, 2021 09:47am
Which airspace did they use to get into Afghanistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 28, 2021 09:48am
Where was this launched from? UAE, Pakistan, or Tajikistan?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 28, 2021 09:50am
Pakistan bases used?
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Aug 28, 2021 09:53am
Where did the drone take off from?
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 09:55am
@A, No Kabul Airport used
Reply Recommend 0
Ha
Aug 28, 2021 09:55am
US striking its own sown seeds (ISIS). What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Aug 28, 2021 09:55am
Nice try of face saving. The real culprits are hiding in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Common sense
Aug 28, 2021 10:03am
They will never share civilian casualties!
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 28, 2021 10:03am
Just for public consumption.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:06am
@Justice, Yes, they already knew who is the planner and where is staying.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:06am
@AA, Chief planner in Pentagon
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 28, 2021 10:07am
Nice drama!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 28, 2021 10:07am
@A, Pakistan bases used? Thats fake indian news.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 28, 2021 10:08am
@A, Pakistan bases used? " Absolutely Not!"
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 28, 2021 10:10am
Very quick response also raises some questions.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian delta
Aug 28, 2021 10:13am
Just like that… any DNA evidence???
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 28, 2021 10:15am
Did they ask permission from India?
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:16am
@Adeel, Kabul Airport
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:16am
@GK , Yes
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:17am
@Sid, Afghan airspace as they took off from Kabul Airport
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:18am
@Khan, next drama in line
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:18am
@FAZ, Planned and executed in Pentagon
Reply Recommend 0
Independent observer
Aug 28, 2021 10:21am
Americans are good when it suits us!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 28, 2021 10:24am
@Justice, You believe this blindly? No wonder you are known as Andh-Bhakts!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 28, 2021 10:26am
Yeah, right! I wonder why they couldn't find OBL that easily!!
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:33am
@bhaRAT©, keep wondering
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:38am
@Kris, Kabul Airport.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 28, 2021 10:39am
@Adeel, Kabul Airport
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng.
Aug 28, 2021 10:39am
this means that the Us forces will stay put in Afghanistan and may expand its military operation. question is: has this bombing brought its dead back? Afghan civilians must have been killed in hundreds, homes and infrastructure destroyed.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...